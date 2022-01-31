Nick Cannon Reveals He's Expecting Baby No. 8 with Model Bre Tiesi Following the Death of Son Zen

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi

Nick Cannon will soon be adding a new member to his family.

On Monday, Cannon, 41, confirmed that he and model Bre Tiesi are expecting during the opening of his eponymous talk show. Standing before an in-studio crowd, Cannon first shared a series of tweets from fans who poked fun at how he is expecting another child.

Then, Cannon transitioned and said he is in a "great space," sharing a photograph from his and Tiesi's baby shower during his "Pic of the Day" segment. There, Cannon spoke about his deep love for each of his children, as well as his excitement to welcome another child.

Previously, on Saturday, Cannon and Tiesi, 30, hosted a "gender reveal" party where they learned that they will be welcoming a baby boy sometime later this year.

The child will be Tiesi's first and Cannon's eighth. The Nick Cannon Show host is already dad to 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey; 4-year-old Golden "Sagon" and 1-year-old Powerful Queen, whom he shares with Brittany Bell; and 7-month-old twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, whom he shares with Abby De La Rosa.

Cannon is also father to a child with Alyssa Scott — son Zen, who died on Dec. 5 after being diagnosed with brain cancer last year.

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi

During the weekend festivities, Cannon and Tiesi, 30, celebrated with guests on a beach in Malibu, California. There, they were surrounded by an elaborate setup that featured an array of white, blue, and pink balloons.

At one point, Cannon and Tiesi were joined by those in attendance to pop open confetti cannons, which shot blue confetti into the air, revealing that Tiesi is expecting a boy.

In photographs, Tiesi — who finalized her divorce from ex Johnny Manziel in November — could be seen cradling her growing baby bump as she and Cannon affectionately held hands with one another.

For the outing, Cannon wore an all-white ensemble composed of a white hoodie, sweatpants, shoes, and a hat, while Tiesi matched the same color scheme in a white form-fitting dress.

Back in December, Cannon opened up to PEOPLE about losing Zen and how he leaned on his six other children for support during that time.

"Having to explain that to 10-year-olds [Moroccan and Monroe] and a 4-year-old [Golden] is pretty intense," he said. "But their understanding and them being there for me probably helped me keep it together as well as really deal with it. Specifically, even, Roc and Roe. They were there for the entire journey."

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi

Cannon has said that though some people have questioned his "nonconventional" family and "unorthodox" lifestyle, his No. 1 priority will always be his children.

"I'm a father, first and foremost," he told PEOPLE. "There's a lot of guilt that I feel and I talk about this in therapy all the time. It's rooted in not having enough time to spend with my loved ones, specifically my children, because I have a lot of children. I'm also spread so thin in my work because that's how I cope. That's how I deal with things. I have several jobs and several shows and movies and music, all that stuff. And I call myself a provider for many, but one thing no matter how much money I generate, one thing I can't generate is time."

"It's not about quantity, it's about quality," Cannon added. "And it's really just having quality moments with my children, quality moments with my family. Had a lot of quality moments with Zen in his short time here. I always say time is a manmade thing, but love and energy is a godsend."