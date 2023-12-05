Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Step Out for Dinner Date in Coordinating Looks – See the Pics!

The duo share 17-month-old son Legendary Love

Splash News Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi were spotted matching for a dinner date in California over the weekend.

The Drumline actor, 43, and the Selling Sunset reality star, 32, were photographed at Crossroads in Calabasas walking side-by-side in coordinating black outfits. Cannon wore a beanie cap, a Louis Vuitton neck scarf, a peacoat, and black jeans.

Tiesi rocked a sleeveless turtleneck top paired with a knee-length skirt which featured a thigh split. She wore black knee-high boots and accessorized with silver hoops.

Jason Mendez/Getty Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi

The pair are parents to 17-month-old son Legendary Love. Tiesi recently told PEOPLE that Cannon's responsibilities to his 11 other children don't interfere with her scheduling.

“That’s his problem. Not me," she said at the DirecTV Celebrates Christmas at Kathy’s event at Kathy Hilton’s Bel Air home on Nov. 28.

Cannon is also father to 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; sons Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah Cannon and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole.

"I set up what I want him at. I just tell him my plans and he makes it. It’s pretty simple," Tiesi said.

She then shared her holiday plans with Cannon and their baby boy.

“We're gonna probably go to New York. We have a couple other things. So we're gonna go to Grinchness on Monday, which is gonna be really cute. So we have like a bunch of activities.”

Bre Tiesi/Instagram Nick Cannon, Bre Tiesi, and Legendary Love

For Thanksgiving, the reality star gushed over how proud she was over her toddler.

"Legendary is speaking English and Spanish and SUPER into the piano/music and anything outdoors," she wrote alongside an Instagram image of her baby at the keys. "I love watching him gravitate to things and thrive."

"I just can't believe I made this human," she said on Instagram.

The trio posed for a mirror selfie with Tiesi and Legendary wearing matching pajamas as Cannon stood next to them in a two-piece plaid suit.

Throughout her time on the Netflix hit series centered on the ladies of The Oppenheim Group, Tiesi has received her fair share of judgment surrounding her relationship with Cannon.

During a dinner with some of her Selling Sunset castmates in an early November episode, Tiesi hit back at people who had negative opinions about how she chooses to live her life with her child’s father.

“I love Nick. I’m happy with my relationship, however that is, and like, if I date, I date,” she said in the seventh season’s first episode.



Read the original article on People.