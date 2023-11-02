Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott Dress as Hercules and Megara with Angel Baby Halo for Halloween

The couple will celebrate Halo's first birthday next month

Alyssa Scott/Instagram Alyssa Scott and Nick Cannon celebrate Halloween with daughter Halo

Alyssa Scott enjoyed a beautiful Halloween with her two daughters.

The model mom, 30, celebrated the holiday with daughters Halo, 10 months, and Zeela, 5. The three posed together, with Alyssa dressed as Megara from Hercules while Halo was dressed as an angel in her first-ever costume. Zeela, 5, opted for a Wednesday Addams look.

Later, Halo and Alyssa were joined by Nick Cannon, who completed the trio's theme with his Hercules costume.

Alyssa Scott/Instagram Nick Cannon as Hercules, Alyssa Scott as Megara, and Halo as an angel

In addition to Halo, Scott and the Masked Singer host shared son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 from brain cancer.

The Wild 'N Out star is father to twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; sons Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah Cannon and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole.

Appearing on Jason Lee's podcast earlier this year, The Daily Cannon host was asked about how he protects his assets in co-parenting with the moms of his kids.

Alyssa Scott/Instagram Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's daughter Halo

"I don't care about that stuff. I believe true currency is your energy. I wish I could make a contract, 'You cannot take this much of my energy when you leave,' " he shared.

When it comes to financially supporting his kids, Cannon explained he's "not in the child support system that is run by the government."

"My money is they money, they money is my money. They can have whatever they want, whatever they ask for. My account is their account, and there's a lot in there, so we ain't gon' run out," he leveled.

