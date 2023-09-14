Nick Cannon Absent from LaNisha Cole's Sweet First Birthday Tribute to Their Daughter Onyx

"It’s you and me forever ♾️❤️🥹," the proud mom wrote in part

LaNisha Cole/Instagram

LaNisha Cole is celebrating her baby girl on her first birthday.

On Thursday, the photographer mom, 40, posted an Instagram Reel of different moments in her pregnancy with daughter Onyx Ice, as well as scenes from the first year of the little one's life.

"And just like that my baby is a year old!! 🥹🙌🏾🎂🥳 Onyx.. you are the joy of my life. You light up my life in ways I never imagined. Some days it feels so surreal to see the little lady you’ve become," the proud mom wrote of her daughter, whom she shares with Nick Cannon. The comedian was not included in the post.

"Your laugh and smile are the most beautiful things in the world to me. You are the sweetest, funniest, and the strongest little girl I know. ✨ How’d I get so lucky in life? I don’t know," Cole continued. "But what I do know is that I’ll do everything in my power to be the best Mom to you! It’s you and me forever ♾️❤️🥹. Today we celebrate YOU my precious baby girl! Happy birthday Onyx!!"



Cole's boyfriend, Brian Paul Kuba, commented, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎁🎂 to the most beautiful baby in the entire Universe and God bless you my heart 💜 today —is both your days. I’m eternally grateful for you both and I promise I will always be kind and loving to you— always🥲."

"I never knew I could love two people so much ❤️… my life has forever ♾ changed because of you Onyx Ice 🥹and you as well my love 🫶🏾Lanisha Dianne Cole … APIDTA 🤲🏾❤️," he concluded.

"My love!! We are eternally grateful for the amount of love you’ve shown me and Onyx since day one. You prayed for us before and after every single doctor appointment, you would rub my stomach and tell Onyx how loved she is," Cole replied.

"You went above and beyond to make my pregnancy a beautiful experience. And now that’s she’s here you’re so consistent with the love you give us both. Thank you for being the best partner and best friend I could’ve ever hoped for. You are my heart and our biggest blessing! We love you so much! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️♾️."

LaNisha Cole/instagram LaNisha Cole and daughter Onyx Ice

In addition to Onyx, Cannon shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 12, with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also shares son Golden Sagon, 6, daughter Powerful Queen, 2½, and son Rise Messiah, who turns 1 later this month, with Brittany Bell,

The Wild N'Out host later fathered his second pair of twins — Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 2 — with Abby De La Rosa, followed by 10-month-old daughter Beautiful Zeppelin. He also shares son Legendary Love, 13 months, with Bre Tiesi.

The rapper and comedian is also a father to two children with Alyssa Scott: son Zen, who tragically died of brain cancer in December 2021 at 5 months old, and daughter Halo Marie Cannon, 8 months.

Read the original article on People.