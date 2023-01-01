Nick Cannon has 12 kids: A breakdown of the TV host's family tree

Edward Segarra, USA TODAY
·5 min read
Nick Cannon has 12 kids: A breakdown of the TV host's family tree

For Nick Cannon, when it comes to family, the more the merrier.

The actor and television host has made headlines in recent years for having multiple babies with different women in a short period of time, which he has said is "no accident." Each pregnancy was planned and intentional, and his relationships with the mothers of his children are healthy and consensual, Cannon said.

Cannon's 12th child, Halo Marie Cannon, was born Dec. 14, mom Alyssa Scott announced on Dec. 29. Cannon and Scott also share a son, Zen, who died in December 2021 at 5 months after he developed hydrocephalus.

Here’s a breakdown of all the kiddos that make up the Cannon clan.

How many kids does Nick Cannon have?

Cannon is currently the father of 12 children: Moroccan, Monroe, Golden, Powerful Queen, Zion Mixolydian, Zillion Heir, Zen, Legendary Love, Onyx Ice, Rise Messiah, Beautiful Zeppelin and Halo.

Nick Cannon's kids: He welcomed his twelfth child. Is our criticism justified?

Nick Cannon's kids with Mariah Carey

Cannon shares 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. The former couple welcomed "Roc & Roe" in 2011.

Nick Cannon's kids with Brittany Bell

Cannon welcomed his first child with journalist Brittany Bell, a 5-year-old son named Golden, in February 2017.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by NICK CANNON (@nickcannon)

Cannon’s second child with Bell, a 2-year-old daughter named Powerful Queen, was born in December 2020.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by NICK CANNON (@nickcannon)

The birth of Rise Messiah marked Cannon’s third child with Bell. Cannon announced Rise’s arrival in an Instagram post in September.

"Another Blessing!!!" Cannon wrote. "Probably the most difficult labor and delivery I have ever witnessed! 48 hours of excruciating pain and life risking danger to welcome 10 pounds of Love and joy." Cannon also called Bell "the rock and foundation of my Fatherhood journey … She has taught me so much about parenting, psychology, spirituality, love and just life in general."

Celebrity kids: Nick Cannon, Diddy, Anthony Rapp, Jhené Aiko, more who welcomed babies in 2022

Nick Cannon's kids with Abby De La Rosa

Cannon welcomed his third child with De La Rosa in November, Beautiful Zeppelin. In June 2021, Cannon and De La Rosa welcomed twin sons Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir.

In October, De La Rosa shared a maternity shoot with her twin sons revealing that Beautiful Zeppelin was on the way. "I’m excited to continue to build each child up in love, truth and encouragement," she captioned the photos.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by NICK CANNON (@nickcannon)

At the time, Cannon also shared the photos on his Instagram Story, per Entertainment Tonight.

Nick Cannon's kids with Alyssa Scott

Cannon and Scott welcomed a baby girl, Halo Marie, on Dec. 14. Halo was born nearly a year after the death of their son, Zen, who was born June 2021.

Zen died at 5 months old in December 2021 after developing hydrocephalus, a condition characterized by the "buildup of fluid in the cavities (ventricles) deep within the brain," according to Mayo Clinic. The excess fluid puts pressure on the brain and can "damage brain tissues and cause a range of brain function problems."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by NICK CANNON (@nickcannon)

Cannon said Zen was about 2 months old when he noticed his son was having breathing issues, which he initially attributed to sinuses. Zen was eventually diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor and after subsequent surgeries and procedures, the baby's tumor began to grow faster, with Cannon’s son later succumbing to the illness.

Scott honored Zen in video shared on Instagram chronicling Halo's birth. "Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us," she wrote.

'I'm taking it five minutes at a time': Nick Cannon reflects on grieving his infant son

Nick Cannon's kids with LaNisha Cole

Cannon announced the birth of his daughter Onyx Ice in an Instagram post in September. The Emmy-nominated host shares Onyx with photographer LaNisha Cole.

Nick Cannon's kids with Bre Tiesi

Cannon and Bre Tiesi, a real estate agent and model, announced the birth of their son Legendary Love in July.

It's a boy!: Nick Cannon reveals he's expecting a child with model Bre Tiesi, his eighth

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by NICK CANNON (@nickcannon)

What Nick Cannon has said about fatherhood, his growing family tree: 'Clearly, I don't have a plan'

Cannon alluded to the largeness of his growing family tree on his eponymous talk show in January and said the love he has for his children is all the same.

"Parents know what I mean when I talk about just the love that you have for a child, whether it’s a child that’s here, whether it’s a child that’s no longer here, whether it’s a child that’s grown, whether it’s a child that’s about to be here," Cannon said. "It doesn’t matter how many you have. It’s this unconditional love, this godly-like love that comes over the process."

Cannon spoke about the scrutiny and ridicule he’s received as a parent. "I’m not impervious to hearing and reading what people say about me," Cannon said. “It definitely affects me because I’m a human being."

"And it’s hard sometimes because I hear people say they think I’m crazy or that something’s wrong with me or even more so when they say I’m careless or irresponsible and selfish," Cannon continued.

Last January, Cannon also shared on his talk show that he pursued celibacy at the recommendation of his therapist in order "to get my life under control," but was no longer celibate. He also got a consultation for a medical vasectomy, telling E! News' "Daily Pop" in May that he wasn't "looking to populate the Earth completely."

Four kids later, he brushed off a question about whether he'd get a vasectomy. "My body, my choice," he jokingly told Andy Cohen on CNN's New Year's Eve countdown.

"What is your plan here? What is your end game with the kids?" Cohen asked. "Clearly, I don't have a plan," Cannon told him, sharing his "joy and elation" about "the family that I have, and I embrace it and I love it."

"But I don't have a plan. That should have been clear from the jump."

Nick Cannon makes vasectomy cocktailwith Ryan Reynolds after teasing he's having more kids

Contributing: Jenna Ryu, Elise Brisco and Amy Haneline, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nick Cannon's kids: How many does he have? See his family tree

Latest Stories

  • Investors in Mercury NZ (NZSE:MCY) have made a decent return of 99% over the past five years

    Generally speaking the aim of active stock picking is to find companies that provide returns that are superior to the...

  • Luke Evans Makes Red Carpet Debut with Boyfriend Fran Tomas, Reflects on 'Incredible Year'

    “I'm just happy going into the new year, closing the year 2022,” the actor and musician tells PEOPLE

  • Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Rocks His NFL Jersey Number in Sweet Family Photo

    Brittany Mahomes shared a photograph Friday of her 22-month-old daughter Sterling Skye wearing her dad's jersey number during an afternoon outing

  • Queen Consort danced the night away at Abba Voyage, report says

    Camilla attended the state-of-the-art performance with her grandchildren

  • Remembering the stars we lost in 2022

    Comedians, actors, musicians, politicians, personalities, and performers who left their mark on the world

  • Canada's Louttit crowds World Cup ski jump podium

    LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada

  • Splitting up Matthews and Marner has worked a treat for Maple Leafs

    Pairing Auston Matthews with William Nylander and putting them on a line with Michael Bunting has created an offensive juggernaut for the Leafs, something that would have been unimaginable when Matthews was producing magic alongside Mitch Marner.

  • Avalanche activate Nathan MacKinnon off injured reserve

    DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche activated forward Nathan MacKinnon from injured reserve before their game against Toronto on Saturday night. MacKinnon has missed the last 11 games with an upper-body injury. His 26 assists were tied for the league lead when he went out during the first period of a game at Philadelphia on Dec. 5. He also has eight goals. The 27-year-old signed an eight-year extension in August after helping the Avalanche to their third Stanley Cup title in franchise history.

  • Questions for Maple Leafs as Morgan Rielly returns to lineup

    Morgan Rielly is moving closer to returning to the ice for the first time since injuring his knee in a game against the New York Islanders on Nov. 21 but Sheldon Keefe must decide how to deploy his first choice defenceman on the power play and the penalty kill.

  • Lions rout Bears 41-10 and take playoff hopes to Green Bay

    DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 on Sunday to remain in the playoff chase. The Lions (8-8) have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time since 2016 going into their regular-season finale at Green Bay. The Justin Fields-led Bears (3-13) took two leads in the opening quarter before collapsing and losing a franchise-record ninth st

  • Weegar gives Flames big lift in 3-2 win over Canucks

    CALGARY — Defenceman Mackenzie Weegar notched his first goal as a Flame and added an assist Saturday night to lead Calgary to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (18-13-7), which has points in 12 of its last 15 (8-3-4) games. Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson replied for Vancouver (16-17-3), which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks. Getting the start for the Flames, Jacob Markstrom made

  • Tatum, Brown score 29 each and Celtics beat Clippers 116-110

    BOSTON (AP) — Even from atop the NBA standings, the Boston Celtics remember the losses. Three weeks after absorbing their worst one of the season in Los Angeles, the Celtics turned back the Clippers in Boston 116-110 on Thursday night, getting 29 points apiece from Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. “We definitely wanted to play better than we played last time,” Brown said. “Those guys beat us up pretty bad in L.A. So we wanted to change the narrative tonight on our home floor and come out and get a

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Svechnikov scores in shootout, Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The first-place Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games

  • Chargers' Ekeler hits 100-reception mark for the season

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler became the fifth running back in NFL history to have a 100-reception season with his first catch during Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Ekeler caught an 8-yard pass from Justin Herbert on the Chargers' opening possession, giving him the sixth 100-reception season by a running back. Ekeler joins former Chargers great LaDainian Tomlinson, Larry Centers of Arizona, Matt Forte of Chicago and Christian McCaffrey as t

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Vegas overcomes Forsberg's hat trick, beats Nashville in OT

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Multiple injuries to the Golden Knights' defensemen have meant more playing time for Vegas blue-liner Nicolas Hague. But he also wants to contribute offensively, and when Mark Stone passed to Hague in the left circle Saturday in overtime, he didn't waste the opportunity. Firing what Knights coach Bruce Cassidy called “a freaking bomb,” Hague's one-timer on a delayed penalty with 2:56 left defeated the Nashville Predators, 5-4, and Filip Forsberg, who had a hat trick. “The defend

  • Stars sign veteran Joe Pavelski to extension through 2023-24

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Veteran forward Joe Pavelski signed a one-year contract extension with the Dallas Stars on Sunday before he could have become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season. The extension for the 2023-24 season has a base salary of US$3.5 million, along with an additional $2 million in potential performance bonuses. The 38-year-old Pavelski currently is in his fourth season with Dallas and his 17th in the NHL. Pavelski has appeared in all 38 games this season and is th

  • Bedard on the Big E's radar as Canada preps for world junior quarterfinals

    HALIFAX — Connor Bedard wasn't aware of the tweet. A genius with the puck capable of making opponents look foolish at any moment, the supremely gifted 17-year-old is singularly focused on the world junior hockey championship. He's also on the verge of rewriting Canada's record book at the event. And one of the game's greats Bedard just equalled has taken note. "Don't just break the record," Eric Lindros posted to social media Sunday. "Smash it!" Bedard tied the Hall of Fame centre's mark of 31 c

  • Nyquist scores twice, Columbus beats Chicago to snap skid

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gustav Nyquist scored two short-handed goals, Joonas Korpisalo made 26 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets ended a seven-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Emil Bemstrom and Kirill Marchenko scored for the Blue Jackets. Johnny Gaudreau had two assists for his 13th assist in December, tying a franchise record set by Artemi Panarin in 2017. Andreas Athanasiou scored and Alex Stalock made 34 saves for the Blackhawks, who have one win in