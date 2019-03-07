Nick Bonino, Predators present veteran with new all-terrain wheelchair

While Stephen Schroeder was recovering from a helicopter crash that occurred during training activities near Fort Campbell, Kentucky a few years ago, the Nashville Predators’ playoff run that spring was a large positive in his life.

On Tuesday, the Predators wanted to give him another.

Ahead of their clash with the Minnesota Wild, they presented Schroeder, who was sporting a Ryan Johansen jersey, and his family with a gift to show their appreciation for all that he had done for his country.





“As a team we wanted to thank you for everything you do,” Nashville forward Nick Bonino said to Schroeder while giving him the new chair. “We understand the sacrifice… What you guys go through is amazing.”

Schroeder had previously served in Iraq and Afghanistan as an Army Chief Warrant Officer, according to Pat Pickens of NHL.com.

“It was, it was one of the bright spots,” Schroeder said to the team about the impact of watching them excel in the postseason while he was in the hospital.

The Predators, who are currently honouring veterans for military week, also treated Schroeder and his family to a 5-4 shootout victory that evening.

And, fittingly, it was Johansen that ended up scoring the winner in the fourth round.

(Twitter//@PredsNHL)

