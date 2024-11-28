Nichushkin scores only goal in shootout, Avs beat Golden Knights, 2-1

DENVER (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin scored the only goal in a five-round shootout and also scored Colorado's only goal in regulation as the Avalanche beat the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Alexandar Georgiev made 18 saves through overtime and five more in the shootout as Colorado won for the seventh time in nine games.

Pavel Dorofeyev gave Vegas a 1-0 lead at 13:09 of the second period but Nichushkin tied it 33 seconds later with an unassisted goal.

Adin Hill made 33 saves and three more in the shootout until Nichushkin beat him to end the game.

Neither team was whistled for a penalty until Cale Makar took an interference minor at 3:37 of the third period.

Takeaways

Golden Knights: Head home after a season-long five-game road trip with a winning record. Vegas lost the first game, 3-0, in Toronto but then won the next three before the lsso to Colorado.

Avalanche: Injuries continue to be a factor this season. Winger Jonathan Drouin is “week-to-week” with an upper-body injury. He missed 16 straight games with a similar injury suffered opening night. Chase Bradley was recalled and made his NHL debut.

Key moment

With the Avalanche about to go on the power play, Hill made a save on Nichushkin’s point-blank shot with 7.5 seconds left to get the game to overtime.

Key stat

Vegas had 10 shots on goal in the first period but just nine for the rest of regulation and overtime, and none in the extra period.

Up next

The Golden Knights return home to play Winnipeg on Friday night while the Avalanche travel to Dallas on Friday night for the first game of a back-to-back.

Michael Kelly, The Associated Press