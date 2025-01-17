Nicholson, Bethune-Cookman Wildcats to host Jordan, Mississippi State Bulldogs

Mississippi State Bulldogs (15-4, 2-3 SEC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-11, 2-2 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State travels to Bethune-Cookman for a Division 1 Division matchup Saturday.

The Wildcats are 3-1 on their home court. Bethune-Cookman is 0-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bulldogs are 4-3 on the road. Mississippi State is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Bethune-Cookman's average of 3.9 made 3-pointers per game is 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Mississippi State allows. Mississippi State has shot at a 47.3% clip from the field this season, 8.1 percentage points above the 39.2% shooting opponents of Bethune-Cookman have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asianae Nicholson is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 10.3 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Eniya Russell is averaging 13.2 points and 4.3 assists for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 58.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 78.8 points, 35.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press