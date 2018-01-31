Nichols, Frazier lift Illinois over Rutgers 91-60

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) -- With one of Illinois' greatest players in attendance, Trent Frazier made sure to put on a show at the State Farm Center. He knocked down five 3-pointers in the first half, including a personal 9-0 run, as former Illini Deron Williams applauded from a courtside seat.

Frazier finished with 17 points and four assists, helping lead Illinois (12-11, 2-8 Big Ten Conference) to a 91-60 victory Tuesday night. He has scored in double figures for six consecutive games, averaging 17.7 points during that stretch.

''Obviously, midway through the first half Trent just went bonkers,'' coach Brad Underwood said. ''That was fun to watch. But he's capable of that.''

The Illini also had a strong performance from Kipper Nichols. In the second start of his career, the first of this season, he poured in a team-high 19 points, six rebounds and three steals. He shot 7 of 12 from the field and a perfect 4 for 4 from the free-throw line.

Nichols has had an inconsistent sophomore season with eight games of 14 points or more, and nine games with five points or less. However, over the last three games he's gotten into a groove, averaging 19.3 points a game.

''There's a dimension he brings to our team,'' Underwood said. ''When Kipper does the little things. . His game will go to a whole new level.''

Illinois pressured the ball all night, scoring 37 points off of a season-high 25 turnovers by Rutgers. The Illini also outscored the Scarlet Knights 11-5 in fast break points.

Rutgers (12-12. 2-9) entered the contest averaging a Big Ten-worst 66.7 points per game and it showed. The Scarlet Knights went roughly 10 minutes in the first half without a made field goal and shot just 42.2 percent from the field.

Corey Sanders is Rutgers' leading scorer, but he struggled for the second consecutive game. He was held scoreless last week against Penn State and followed it up with a 10-point performance against Illinois. Over his past two games he has made just three shots on 19 attempts.