Nicholls State and New Orleans face off for conference matchup

New Orleans Privateers (2-5) at Nicholls State Colonels (5-4, 1-0 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southland foes Nicholls State and New Orleans meet on Saturday.

The Colonels are 3-2 on their home court. Nicholls State has a 2-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Privateers are 1-3 on the road. New Orleans ranks seventh in the Southland shooting 32.2% from 3-point range.

Nicholls State averages 70.8 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than the 81.7 New Orleans gives up. New Orleans averages 68.1 points per game, 2.1 more than the 66.0 Nicholls State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Brown III is shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, while averaging 9.7 points.

James White is shooting 39.7% and averaging 19.0 points for the Privateers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

