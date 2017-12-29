Nicholls routs Northwestern State 87-46 in Southland opener

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) -- Kimani Jackson and Tevon Saddler scored 14 points apiece and Nicholls never trailed in beating Northwestern State 87-46 in their Southland Conference opener Thursday night for the Colonels' largest margin of victory in conference play.

Jahvaughn Powell scored 13 points with three 3-pointers and four steals and Roddy Peters added 10 points and nine rebounds off the bench for the Colonels (7-7), who made 10 of 20 3-pointers, forced 26 Demons turnovers, including 23 steals. Legend Robertin blocked six shots.

Jackson's dunk sparked Nicholls' 14-2 opening run, Powell and Peters hit consecutive 3s for a 36-11 lead, and the Colonels led 48-18 at halftime after Lafayette Rutledge's back-to-back 3-pointers.

Stevie Repichowski's consecutive 3s put Nicholls up 63-28 early in the second half and the Colonels cruised.

Ishmael Lane scored 11 points with 10 rebounds for the Demons (3-9), who have dropped four straight and lost to Nicholls for the first time in their last nine games.