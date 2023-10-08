Nicholas Witchell: I fell out with the King on the ski slopes, and made peace in the desert

'I freely admit that I never really wanted to be the BBC’s royal correspondent...but they kept asking,' says Witchell - Alamy

Nicholas Witchell had no idea the King had described him as “so awful” until he came off the ski slopes at Klosters and listened back to the interview.

The BBC’s veteran Royal correspondent, who has just announced his retirement after nearly half a century with the broadcaster, laughs at the innocuousness of the question which prompted the then Prince of Wales to famously grumble: “These bloody people. I can’t bear that man. I mean, he’s so awful, he really is.”

Recalling the career-defining moment in 2005, when the world’s media had descended on the exclusive Swiss resort just nine days before Charles’s wedding to Camilla Parker Bowles, he explains: “It had all been pre-arranged and it was supposed to be an opportunity for the boys to publicly endorse the wedding. I was going to bowl the first question, as the BBC normally does, and that was supposed to then allow William and/or Harry to say, ‘Yeah, we’re really pleased about it all.’

“But it just went horribly wrong. People weren’t in the best of moods that morning. It sounds the most inane and pathetic question really: ‘How do you feel about the wedding?’ But if you sort of unpack that, as the then Prince of Wales immediately did … I could see that his face was somewhat changing colour.”

Charles, with his sons in Klosters, in 2005. He called Witchell ‘awful’ after he asked a question - Ian Jones

Listening back to the tape in the BBC broadcasting van, Witchell, now 70, suddenly realised: “Crikey, that’s me.”

He says: “I was shocked, but to be perfectly honest, we all mutter under our breath, don’t we? I don’t think it did me any harm. I’ve been able to tell the story so I think I’ve done quite well out of it really.”

Did Charles ever apologise? Witchell hesitates. “Well … no, one wouldn’t expect him to. For several years, there was no contact. Quite a number of years, actually. Then a press secretary came to the conclusion that this was absurd. We fell out on the icy ski slopes of Klosters and there was a sort of rapprochement in the desert of Saudi Arabia. We had a very friendly conversation but one wouldn’t expect that moment to be brought up and analysed. He’s probably quite right. There are a number of people who think I’m an awful man, so why shouldn’t he?”

The pair have subsequently worked together on the British Normandy Memorial, of which Witchell is a trustee, having founded the Normandy Memorial Trust in 2016.

One of the reasons he is standing down in January is to devote more time to next June’s commemorations to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings and the Battle of Normandy that led to the liberation of Europe in 1944.

“I think the transition from Elizabeth II to Charles III has gone more smoothly than many people had imagined,” he adds of the King.

“I think he has a great desire to do good, to do the right things and to prepare the monarchy for William. How will it be when Prince George comes to the throne? Different, of course it will, but I would be confident the monarchy will be secure for a very long time.”

Witchell is retiring as the BBC’s royal correspondent after nearly half a century with the broadcaster - Getty

Witchell admits that he could have retired earlier but held on to cover Elizabeth II’s death and the King’s Coronation.

Contrary to the commonly held belief that the BBC would be given prior notice of Her Majesty’s passing, the journalist was on air with Huw Edwards on Sept 8 2022 when the statement from Buckingham Palace popped up on his mobile phone as he was sitting in the studio.

“I didn’t get a five-minute warning. I know that nobody in the BBC knew this was the news that was coming – from the director-general down. I was speaking at the time and if I listen back to it, I can just hear the slight tremor in my voice.

“We carried on momentarily until everything was ready; until Huw was ready and had his black tie on. We waited because the guidance was, take your time. There’s no need to be first, just get it right.”

Of his BBC friend and colleague, who was suspended in June following allegations of sexual misconduct, he adds: “I would like to say that the fact that the BBC got it right on September 8 last year was in no small part due to the absolute professionalism and skill of Huw Edwards. I sat beside him almost continuously from two o’clock that afternoon until 11 o’clock. I yield to no one in my admiration for the way Huw handled that. He was articulate and measured and, frankly, just brilliant, and I’ve done that job from both sides of the desk.

“You daren’t put a foot wrong because if you do, the BBC will be eviscerated and rightly so. But thanks in large part to Huw, we got it right.”

Edwards is reported to be in hospital, suffering from depression. Witchell adds: “I regard Huw as a friend, we would go for lunch. Like everybody else, I’ve been shocked and bewildered by what has emerged. But I sincerely hope that he is okay. He is a man of immense talents, to whom the BBC owes an immense debt. I do hope, if he were to read this, that he is okay. I sent him a private message at the time. Whether the BBC quite did things correctly, that’s another matter.”

With Sue Lawley, his co-host on the Six O’Clock News - Getty

Witchell joined the BBC as a trainee in 1976 after studying law at the University of Leeds, where he was editor of the student newspaper.

Before long, the Shropshire-born father of two found himself covering some of the biggest stories of the past century.

He was a rookie reporter in Belfast when he was the first to find out that Prince Philip’s uncle, Earl Mountbatten of

Burma, had been killed by an IRA bomb while boating in the north-west of Ireland.

After he was promoted to become the face of the Six O’Clock News in 1984, alongside Sue Lawley, he would go on to break the news of the 1987 Zeebrugge ferry disaster, the Hungerford massacre later that year and the Lockerbie bombing in 1988.

The pair hit the headlines when their studio was invaded during a live broadcast by a group of women protesting against the Section 28 homosexuality law. Witchell grappled with the protesters and sat on one woman, prompting the Daily Mirror front-page splash: “Beeb Man Sits on Lesbian”.

“If I’m remembered for anything, which is unlikely, it will either be for sitting on the lesbian protester or Klosters,

being that ‘awful’ man, here by royal dis-appointment.”

He was working as the BBC’s diplomatic correspondent in 1997 when he was the first journalist to find out that Diana, Princess of Wales had died. At that moment he was boarding a plane in Manila in the Philippines with the then foreign secretary, Robin Cook.

“We were eight hours ahead and we knew the accident had happened,” he recalls. “We were on the steps of the aircraft and one of Cook’s officials approached, ashen-faced and said: ‘She’s dead.’

Witchell with Diana, Princess of Wales and Terry Wogan in 1997 - Getty

“I phoned the BBC newsroom. I found it difficult to get the words out, I felt that if I said them, that’s it – this tsunami of news and grief begins. I kept saying: “The news from Paris, it’s going to be very grave’. There was an Australian news editor at the end of the line who said: “For Christ’s sake, Nick, what are you trying to say?’ And I said, ‘Well, she’s dead.’”

Witchell had first encountered the princess a few years earlier when he was working on the BBC’s Panorama programme.

“I don’t mean it conceitedly but I was the person who put the idea of doing a Panorama interview into her head,” he reveals, explaining how he had approached a member of the Royal family, whom he declines to name, with the pitch early in 1995.

“I was initially going to be the person to do the interview, and I was twice due to go and have lunch to discuss it with her, but at that stage I had been made aware that this absolute blaggard called Martin Bashir had entered the picture. At the time nobody had any reason to think that anything untoward was occurring. It always mystified me that he was able to get alongside her.”

In 2021, an investigation by Lord Dyson found “deceitful” Bashir had “commissioned fake bank statements” that helped him to secure access to the princess through her brother, Charles Spencer. As well as finding Bashir in “serious breach” of the BBC guidelines, the report also concluded that the broadcaster had knowingly “covered up” what it subsequently learned about his behaviour.

“The BBC gets things wrong, of course,” concedes Witchell, who gave evidence to the inquiry. “But it is a precious thing of which Britain should be proud; an organisation which is valued and envied around the world. The funding issue is fundamental but the BBC is a bit like the monarchy – it will change and evolve and hopefully become even stronger.” He adds that he believes some of its harshest critics have “economic agendas” and suggests that secretaries of state should be “driven by knowledge rather than dogma”, adding: “That’s probably about as far as I should go.”

Although he reportedly angered the royals by recording an obituary to Princess Margaret in 2002, which mentioned her lovers and “copious” consumption of whisky, it is clear he always enjoyed warm relations with the last monarch – if not her son and heir.

After covering such hard news as the Troubles and the Gulf War, I wonder if he ever resented being put on royal duties in 1998. “I freely admit that I never really wanted to be the BBC’s royal correspondent.

“I think the BBC has always been sensible in not appointing people who desperately want to be royal correspondents. But they kept asking. In the end, I said yes.”

Witchell reporting outside Buckingham Palace at the Trooping of the Colour in 2014 - Alamy

The relationship between the media and the palace has at times been strained – and in recent times, the Duke of Sussex has been especially critical of the royal press pack. “I finished reading Spare with more sympathy and more understanding for him and for what he’s gone through than I had before. But he has misunderstood the idea that the media collude with the palace to do down members of the royal family. That’s just absurd.

“We are an irritating pest a lot of the time and there will be occasions when the Royal family must be exasperated by us. But we are doing our job and I think that there is a greater degree of understanding from senior members of the Royal family than there was at earlier times.”

Has the BBC’s coverage sometimes been too reverential? In 2021, the broadcaster received more than 100,000 complaints about its blanket coverage of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.

“I think it was better to do too much than too little,” he argues. “I was involved in the reporting of the death of the late Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother and it is a matter of record that the BBC did not get that right. We tried to treat it as a breaking news story and it didn’t work. And then of course there was Peter Sissons’ burgundy tie.”

Of Harry and Meghan, he adds: “He wanted out and she provided him with that means of escape.” Joking that he has sympathy as “a fellow redhead”, he continues: “A lot of people would say that he has let a lot of people down, but I think he has been affected by the tragedy of his mother’s death and I think, temperamentally, perhaps he wasn’t suited to that role.”

Will he ever be reconciled with William? “I’m sure eventually. I’m sure that their father would fervently hope they would. One has to believe that as feelings are tempered a little, that the deep-rooted fraternal bond will have a chance to reassert itself.”

Witchell with his wife Maria in 2015 - Shutterstock

Families, of course, are complicated things. When Witchell married Maria Staples in 2015, his previous long-term partner Carolyn Stephenson complained to the press that he hadn’t told their two grown-up daughters, Arabella and Giselle, with whom he remains close.

Witchell, who is currently touring South Asia with his wife as a 70th birthday treat, admits that his demanding job has, at times, compromised his personal life. “Of course it has, particularly in later years; the difficulty of leaving London. If you’re the BBC’s royal correspondent and the most senior members of the Royal family are elderly and clearly becoming more frail, it becomes very difficult. My wife would probably say that it has taken a toll.”

Yet soon she will be seeing a lot more of him. Witchell will cover Remembrance Day at the Cenotaph next month, the King and Queen’s autumn tour to an as-yet-unnamed Commonwealth country and the Royal Christmas at Sandringham, Norfolk, before calling it a day.

Will he follow his fellow newsreader, Angela Rippon, on to Strictly Come Dancing? “Absolutely no chance,” he insists, reminding me that he and his predecessor Jennie Bond once dressed up as John Travolta and Olivia Newton John to perform You’re the One That I Want from Grease for Children in Need.

Admitting he doesn’t have many hobbies, he adds: “My focus is going to be on Normandy. We’ve got some plans for D-Day 80 which we are going to be setting out in the next month or so, so there’s a lot to do”.

It somehow feels fitting that the frontman of the BBC’s royal coverage for 25 years should retire doing something which would have made Elizabeth II immensely proud.

