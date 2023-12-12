Nicholas Winton and a legacy of caring from the Kindertransport

Photograph: Daniel Leal/AFP/Getty Images

I have just read the article by Ann Lee about Nicholas Winton (How Nicholas Winton saved 669 children (and counting) from the Holocaust, 7 December). My father and aunt, Hans and Hana Kohn, were on the last Winton train from Prague. Hans was fostered in Rotherham and Hana was fostered in Sheffield.

My other aunt, Greta, was one of the 250 children on the train that never left Prague station.

Until the That’s Life programmes about Winton in 1988, Hans and Hana never knew the identity of the person who had organised their safe passage to Britain in 1939.

Many of the 669 children he saved went into the caring professions. They became doctors, nurses, teachers and social workers. They gave so much back to the people of Britain, and I am delighted that this incredible story will be shared widely through the film One Life.

Tim Mulroy

Rotherham, South Yorkshire

• In the 1990s I had the privilege of collaborating with Dr Richard Smith, a Kindertransport survivor who took his adoptive family’s last name and later emigrated to the US. He devised a medicine now used to treat pseudobulbar affect, which frequently occurs in Alzheimer’s, motor neurone disease and traumatic brain injury. This breakthrough has restored many lives to near normality.

Dr Malcolm Fletcher

Former chief medical officer, Institute for Neural Computation, South Carolina, US

