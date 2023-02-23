Nicholas Rossi prosecutor buys Scottish castle

The sale of Knockderry Castle brings an end to a struggle lasting two decades

The US prosecutor behind efforts to extradite US fugitive Nicholas Rossi has been revealed as the new owner of a controversial Scottish Castle.

Utah lawyer David Leavitt says he and wife Chelom will spend the next few years restoring Knockderry Castle in Argyll and Bute.

The Victorian mansion was sold for more than £1.25m after its former owners were evicted following a 22 year legal battle.

The row started over a £230 bill.

As Utah County attorney David Leavitt filed charges against Nicholas Rossi after the identifying him as a suspect in a 2008 rape case.

Extradition proceedings began after Rossi was discovered in the Covid ward of a Glasgow hospital in December 2021 having moved to Scotland after attempting to fake his own death.

Following his arrest the man claimed to be an Irish orphan called Arthur Knight and insisted he was the victim of mistaken identity.

However, last November a sheriff ruled he was Nicholas Rossi and the court will decide next month whether or not to send the 35 year old back to the United States to face charges

David Leavitt, whose family insurance firm is worth hundreds of millions of dollars, has now stepped down as Utah County Attorney after losing an election last summer.

He says he is "dumbfounded" to have featured in two of BBC Scotland's most read stories of 2022, adding "sometimes life is stranger than fiction."