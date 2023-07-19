Nicholas Rossi extradition case ruling delayed due to Covid

The ruling in an extradition case involving an American fugitive who tried to fake his own death has been delayed.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court heard that Nicholas Rossi had been admitted to hospital on Sunday after testing positive for Covid.

Rossi is awaiting a decision on whether he will be extradited to Utah to face rape charges.

The 35-year-old claims to be Arthur Knight, a victim of mistaken identity.

A Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service spokesman said Wednesday's hearing was "postponed on medical grounds".

The sheriff adjourned the case until 2 August.

Rossi was arrested in the UK more than two years ago in connection with the alleged offences in the US.

He was being treated for Covid-19 at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow when he was detained in December 2021.