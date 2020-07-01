Nicholas Owoyemi, an Insurance and Finance Expert, Released His New Book

Nicholas Owoyemi released his book, The Triumphs of a Black President in a White America. He is the president of American Financiers Group, LLC, an independent financial consulting services firm

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2020 / After nearly three decades in insurance and finance, Nicholas Owoyemi recently released his new book, The Triumphs of a Black President in a White America. This book is a tribute to Barack Obama. It showcases the work he had done, including details the media did not cover extensively.

Owoyemi's international expertise and analysis break down issues into easy-to-understand economic and societal concepts that any reader can understand. While this book commemorates past social and economic issues, Owoyemi looks towards the future. As society recognizes the potential social and economic commonalities of humanity, through diversity, the world will become more dependently interconnected; it will become more holistic as it interacts with different cultures. Therefore, as the human race integrates with ever-changing technology for a kinder and gentler society, future generations will be better as they achieve much more socially and economically.

The Triumphs of a Black President in a White America is a celebration of diversity and strength in leadership.

Owoyemi dedicates his work to all those, past and present, who believe in fair and equal civil rights. A reader of the book once commented, "While most historical accounts are dry and difficult to finish reading timely, this is a book that you will want to complete within days."

Nicholas Owoyemi, the president of American Financiers Group, LLC, an independent financial consulting services firm, is also the CEO and President of World Independent Organization Inc., a not-for-profit private institution in New York. Owoyemi holds degrees from Adelphi University and NYU. He is married with two children.

The Triumphs of a Black President In a White America is available on Google Books, Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com in both eBook and hardcover versions. Most recently, the book was also awarded one of the Most Inspiring Authors by Dabb Media amongst hundreds of other nominees.

