Nicholas Hoult and Son Joaquin, 5, Make First Appearance Together at Basketball Game in Sweet Photo

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Nicholas Hoult and son Joaquin

Nicholas Hoult is spending some quality time with his son.

On March 31, the Renfield star, 34, was photographed attending the Atlanta Hawks' home game against the Milwaukee Bucks, sitting courtside with his 5-year-old son Joaquin.

The father-son duo, who were making their first public appearance together, looked focused on the game as they had their picture taken.

Joaquin wore a Hawks jersey and had a stuffed basketball player in his hand, leaning his right arm on his father's leg. Debuting a freshly shaved head, Hoult smiled as he talked with his son.

Hoult shares his son and a one-year-old child, whose name has not been revealed, with girlfriend Bryana Holly. The two have been in a relationship since 2017.

In 2018, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Hoult and Holly had welcomed a son together. "They have kept the news under wraps, but are so happy and excited," the insider said at the time.

While promotingThe Menu in 2022, Hoult told PEOPLE that he likes to cook when he isn't filming. However, the actor admitted that his and Holly's son might be his toughest critic.

"You get honest, instant feedback from a 4-year-old," he said. "He will turn straight around, and he's like, 'This isn't very good, Dad.'"

"But then when you do get it right and you cook something great, you get a big thumbs-up. It's a great age."

