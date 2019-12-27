Nicholas Dlamini sustains broken arm after incident with park rangers in South Africa

Nicholas Dlamini (NTT Pro Cycling)

Nicholas Dlamini (NTT Pro Cycling) has sustained a broken arm after being involved in an incident with SANParks rangers on Friday in Cape Town. The South African rider has been taken to nearby hospital where X-rays showed a break to the lower end of the humerus bone just above the elbow.

Dlamini was training at the Silvermine section of the Table Mountain National Park where video footage show him being stopped by four Table Mountain National Park rangers.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The video footage of the incident circulated across social media showing one of the park rangers forcefully pushing Dlamini against the side fo the Table Mountain National Park van. Footage also showed the park ranger twisting Dlamini's arm behind his back.

The park ranger then moved Dlamini, who appeared to be doubled over in pain, to the back the van, open the rear trunk door, and put Dlamini into one of the rear seats.

"We are aware of a video in which one of our riders, Nic Dlamini, was involved in an incident in Cape Town earlier today," said a statement published on the NTT Pro Cycling official Twitter account.

"He's currently undergoing medical assessment after which we'll be able to provide a full update on what transpired."

SANParks, the conservation authorities, released a statement that claimed Dlamini entered Table Mountain National Park at Gate 1 located at the Silvermine section without paying the Conservation fee or showing proof of activity permits when requested.

"Table Mountain National Park rangers were informed about the incident and upon investigating and finding the cyclist who could not produce his entry ticket or a valid activity permit the situation spiraled causing the suspect to injure himself during the ordeal," read the statement.

Story continues

SANParks has indicated that it will collect statements from the rangers who were at the scene, as well as collect a statement from Dlamini.

Dlamini turned professional in 2016 with Dimension Data's Continental team. He moved up to the WorldTour team in 2017 as a trainee where he remained through the following two seasons. He is also a member of the newly named team NTT Pro Cycling in 2020.

As the video of the incident between SANParks rangers and Dlamini circulated across social media channels, cyclists expressed out range, including four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome.

"Apparently “injured himself”. Appalling," Froome write in a post on Twitter.

Multiple-time South African champion Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio also expressed disappointment over the way the SANParks rangers treated Dlamini.

"Very sad to see this. Disgusting behaviour by officials. [Nic] is one of the nicest guys I know ... he doesn't deserve this treatment! Wishing you a speedy recovery Nic," she wrote in a post on her Twitter account.