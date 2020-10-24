Nicholas Britell, Hildur Guðnadóttir Among Honorees At 20th Annual World Soundtrack Awards

The 20th annual World Soundtrack Awards saw composers Nicholas Britell and Hildur Guðnadóttir take home prizes for their musical works featured in HBO’s Succession and Todd Philip’s Joker, respectively.

Britell, whose Succession theme song took home an Emmy award in 2019, received the World Sountrack Award’s TV composer of the Year Award. Guðnadóttir, who landed her first Oscar nomination and win for her Joker score this year, was awarded the award ceremony’s Film Composer of the Year prize.

The annual awards ceremony, which crowned winners for a number of categories including Best Original Song and Discovery of the Year, honored Oscar-winning composer Gabriel Yared (The Talented Mr. Ripley, The English Patient) with its Lifetime Achievement Award. Previous Lifetime Achievement Award honorees include Elmer Bernstein, David Shire and Frédéric Devreese.

“”I am thrilled and very honoured to be presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award. I have been a major supporter of the WSA since its inception 20 years ago. Over these years, I observed the WSA evolve and thrive, contributing to the launching of many young composers’ careers with the Discovery Award,” the Yared said upon receiving the honor. “As a result of the recognition and fantastic promotion received from the WSA, many of these musicians are highly prolific composers working in Hollywood today. This is a remarkable accomplishment which I personally find very important. Equally, the WSA provides opportunities for the composers to meet up with industry experts in a professional environment, paving the way for future collaborations.”

See the complete list of winners for the 20th annual World Soundtrack Awards below.

Film Composer of the Year

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker

TV Composer of the Year

Nicholas Britell, Succession (season 2)

Best Original Song

“Stand Up” from Harriet, Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo

Discovery of the Year

Bryce Dessner, The Two Popes

Best Original Score for a Belgian Production

Torpedo by Hannes De Maeyer

SABAM Award for Best Original Composition by a Young Composer

Ana Kasrashvili

Public Choice Award

Klaus by Alfonso G. Aguilar

Lifetime Achievement Award

Gabriel Yared

More from Deadline

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.