Nicholas Alexander Chavez to Take General Hospital Leave of Absence — Will Spencer Be Recast? (Exclusive)

In the wake of Thursday’s announcement that General Hospital‘s Nicholas Alexander Chavez has been tapped to star in Season 2 of Ryan Murphy’s Netflix anthology Monster as one half of the infamous Menendez Brothers, we have some good news and, er, less good news for fans of the ABC soap.

The bad news first: TVLine has confirmed that Chavez will indeed take a temporary leave of absence from his Daytime Emmy-winning role of Spencer Cassadine when production on Monster gets underway. On the bright side, according to multiple sources GH does not intend to bring in a new actor to portray Spencer while Chavez is away.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

More from TVLine

The timing of Chavez’ short-term exit, meanwhile, remains very much up in the air, as Monster is not expected to begin production until there’s a resolution with the current writers’ strike (which could continue into late summer and beyond).

It remains unclear how Chavez’ presumably months-long absence will be incorporated into Spencer’s storyline. (Perhaps he’ll eventually join his grandmother Laura’s futile search for his MIA father in Russia?)

An ABC spokesperson declined to comment. TVLine has also reached out to Chavez’ reps for comment.

In other Port Charles news, Holiday Mia Kriegel — who temporarily stepped into the role of Molly following Haley Pullos’ DUI arrest in April — is staying on at least through the summer.

Earlier this week, Pullos was charged with multiple felonies in connection to the near-fatal crash. She is also being sued by the driver she hit, who was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Best of TVLine

Get more from TVLine.com : Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Newsletter

Click here to read the full article.