'Nicer experience than I was expecting': Jordan Village upgrade ahead of schedule

A refresh to Jordan Village is bringing a “polished” look to the area.

Jacquelene Del Col, one of the owners of Tintern Road and Jack Style Collective, a boutique on 3845 Main St., is looking forward to the end of the improvement project.

Del Col said the reconstruction will bring more people to the Village. Her customers were concerned about the dust and the mess but realized how beneficial it is for all the local businesses.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“It was a nicer experience than I was expecting,” Del Col said. “The construction workers were very kind and even opened the door for my customers.”

Paul Di Ianni, director of economic development and communications for the Town of Lincoln, said the project has made some significant progress this year, with its construction ahead of schedule.

“We recognize the importance of the businesses down in Jordan Village with it being one of our premier tourism destinations in Lincoln,” he said.

Accordion to Di Ianni, the reconstruction’s contractor, Trenchline and Roads, was able to get an early start on construction, which has allowed it to keep “working efficiently and smoothly” with as little disruption as possible on local businesses.

Dee Dee Cowan, director of on-site sales and marketing for Cave Spring Vineyard, said she did not expect the construction to be ahead of schedule and added it looks great, giving it an opportunity to “rebrand” the Village. Though their usual customer traffic was affected to a degree, the cold weather in May was a bigger factor.

“I think we are all looking at the end goal as knowing that beautification is going to really upgrade the Village,” Cowan said. “So we have tried to look at it more of how the end goal, rather than the current state of affairs, is going to affect us.”

Shovels first hit the ground in March 2022, and Di Ianni explained construction on Main Street was divided into three different phases to minimize the disruption.

The phases for the improvements include a road reconstruction on Main Street in front of the business section, and road reconstruction in the area up to the Lincoln Museum — both started ahead of schedule. It also included the reconstruction on the rest of Main Street up to King Street, for which some work has started and is expected to be ready by December.

Inn On The Twenty general manager Christophe Hermez said the “inconvenience” due to the reconstruction was there, but it didn’t last for too long, and the communication with the town has been good.

“Even during the weekend, you know, they will open the roads for us to accommodate a guest. Any requests we have, they just help us out,” Hermez said. “We can see already all of the improvement has been made.”

Though some businesses have had a positive experience with the reconstruction, others have had to deal with parking issues, resorting to relocation.

Tay’s Treats, a patisserie previously on Nineteenth Street, dealt with construction preventing vehicles in front of the store.

In November 2022, owner Taylor Berry made the decision to close the store and switch to a delivery-only model. Berry kept her customers apprised of the situation via social media.

Recently, the business has found a new home on 3350 King St., set to open July 1. Berry announced the news on May 3 through a Facebook post, saying that it had been a “total nightmare dealing with the construction nonstop and parking issues.”

Story continues

Di Ianni said splitting up the work allowed them to complete the north business area first, moving south to complete up to the Lincoln Museum, and then continuing to finish the remainder of the road by the end of the year.

“Although the infrastructure was critical to be replaced, the town is sympathetic that many businesses are coming out of difficult financial positions due to COVID-19 restrictions and need to keep their doors open during construction.”

Beatriz Baleeiro, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Grimsby Lincoln News