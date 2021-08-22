Marseille players refuse to return to pitch after clashing with Nice fans

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Guardian sport
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
<span>Photograph: Eric Gaillard/Reuters</span>
Photograph: Eric Gaillard/Reuters

Marseille players did not return for the restart of their Ligue 1 match with Nice after ugly clashes with home fans, forcing the referee to abandon the game.

The game was originally suspended in the 75th minute when Marseille players and Nice fans had to be separated after bottles were thrown between the two during their league match. An on-pitch melee ensued and the game had to be delayed by the match officials.

Related: ‘Ronaldo will remain’: Juventus play down Cristiano exit before Udinese draw

The former West Ham man Dimitri Payet was hit on the back of the head by a bottle launched from the stands, which the Marseille forward threw back towards Nice fans, resulting in players and supporters clashing on the pitch. Nice players and stewards tried to intervene but more projectiles were thrown and the referee made the decision to take the teams off the pitch.

A section of the home fans had been pelting the visiting Marseille players with bottles throughout the match, resulting in the stadium announcer telling the crowd to refrain from throwing items at players.

The Marseille head coach Jorge Sampaoli was enraged by the situation and had to be held back by his backroom staff, while wanting to confront Nice officials.

Both teams retreated to the tunnel and play was held up for over an hour before the Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivère appealed to his supporters over the sound system for calm and the home players returned to the pitch to warm up. However, when the match was planned to restart – 90 minutes after the original delay – only the Nice players were on the pitch, forcing to the referee to blow for full-time.

The Marseille President Pablo Longoria said: “We need to set precedents for French football. The referee was with us, he confirmed that to us, that safety was not assured. His decision was to abandon the match, but the LFP decided to restart the match. It is not acceptable for us.”

Nice were leading 1-0 at the time, thanks to a Kasper Dolberg goal, when the incident happened in the 75th minute.

League rules say if a team fails to fulfil a fixture, then the opposition will be awarded a 3-0 win but Marseille would be likely to appeal such a decision

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera joins exclusive 500-home run club

    It was a wait, but Miguel Cabrera became the 28th player to reach 500 home runs.

  • Entire 100-meter dash field posts sub-10 second finish in historic first

    It took decades for a runner to officially beat 10 seconds. Now, it's the norm.

  • Ignacio Bahamondes stuns Roosevelt Roberts with wild knockout kick in final seconds

    Roosevelt Roberts was out cold after finding himself on the wrong side of a major knockout of the year candidate.

  • Gervonta Davis OK after private plane crashed shortly after takeoff

    Gervonta Davis documented the aftermath of the plane crash on Instagram.

  • Fantasy Football: Eight players who could get off to fast starts

    Jennifer Eakins reveals some later draft targets who have an easier schedule to open the season to help you start on a winning note.

  • Lukaku has unfinished business in Premier League

    After two successful seasons in Italy, Romelu Lukaku returns to Chelsea with a point to prove, not only to justify the club-record £97.5m transfer fee but to silence those who doubt his Premier League credentials.&nbsp;&nbsp;

  • Horse books it down highway after reportedly escaping from Kentucky racetrack

    We're not sure that's street legal.

  • Sha'Carri Richardson after last-place return: 'Talk all the s--- you want. Because I'm here to stay.'

    In her highly anticipated return from a marijuana suspension, Richardson provided more fireworks in her post-race interview than during the race itself.

  • Jon Rahm slams FedExCup Playoffs format while leading The Northern Trust: 'I don't think it's fair'

    The world's top-ranked golfer leads the field at The Northern Trust by one headed into the weekend.

  • QB Mitch Trubisky returns to Chicago, immediately leads Bills to touchdown

    Trubisky wasted no time scoring for the Bills in his return to Soldier Field.

  • Is it possible Dak Prescott won't be 'fully back' from injuries all season long?

    Adam Schefter thinks Prescott may deal with lingering injuries all season.

  • 3 ways the Blue Jays are weakened by George Springer's injury

    George Springer is just one player, but his multi-faceted production makes him truly indispensable.

  • Wong powers Brewers to 7-3 win over Nationals

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kolten Wong homered and drove in three runs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 7-3 victory over the Washington Nationals on Sunday. Lorenzo Cain also connected as Milwaukee took the rubber game of the weekend series. The NL Central leaders have won 10 of 13 overall. Hunter Strickland (2-1) got two outs for the win, and Josh Hader recorded the last out for his 26th save. Wong drove Sean Nolin's second pitch deep to right for his 10th homer. It was his fifth leadoff shot this sea

  • Ryan Blaney wins at Michigan to continue Ford's streak

    Blaney's win is the seventh consecutive win for Ford at the track located not far from Detroit.

  • Hernández strikes out eight; Royals batter Cubs 9-1

    CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Benintendi drove in three runs, and the Kansas City Royals beat the sliding Chicago Cubs 9-1 on Sunday for a sweep of their weekend series. It was Chicago's franchise-record 13th consecutive loss at Wrigley Field. Benintendi and Carlos Santana each had three hits in Kansas City's sixth win in seven games. Hunter Dozier doubled and drove in two runs. Royals right-hander Carlos Hernández (4-1) struck out a career-high eight in seven innings, also a career best. He allowed one

  • Wainwright extends mastery of Pirates in Cardinals' 3-0 win

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Wainwright allowed two hits in eight masterful innings and Paul Goldschmidt homered to lead the St. Louis Cardinals over the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Sunday. The Cardinals snapped a two-game skid and kept the Pirates from earning their first series sweep of the season. They remain the only team in the majors without one. Wainwright (12-7) threw 106 pitches and retired his final 11 hitters. He hasn't permitted a run in his past 19 innings against the Pirates and has won his

  • Toronto Blue Jays lose 5-3 to Detroit Tigers after extra innings

    TORONTO — Miguel Cabrera's historic 500th career homer was an unwanted incident on a long list of distressing developments for the Blue Jays on Sunday. Among the contributing factors in Toronto's 5-3 loss in 11 innings to Cabrera and the Detroit Tigers were a ninth-inning throwing error with two-out from Marcus Semien, an offence that continues to struggle and the Blues Jays ninth loss in 11 extra-inning games this season. Cabrera became the 28th player to join the 500-homer club. In the sixth i

  • Rays rout White Sox 9-0, take 2 of 3 in series; Archer hurt

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Backup catcher Francisco Mejía had a three-run double, five Tampa Bay pitchers combined on a seven-hitter, and the Rays beat the Chicago White Sox 9-0 on Sunday in a matchup of AL division leaders. Austin Meadows had three RBIs for Tampa Bay, which took the final two games of the series after the White Sox won the opener 7-5 in 11 innings. The Rays outscored Chicago 17-4 in the two wins. The Rays loaded the bases with two outs in the sixth against Garrett Crochet. Jos

  • Keenum throws TD, Browns beat Giants in matchup of reserves

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Case Keenum showed why Cleveland invested in him to back up Baker Mayfield, throwing a touchdown pass and leading the Browns to a 17-13 win over the New York Giants in an exhibition game Sunday. Keenum tossed a 7-yard TD pass to wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge to end Cleveland's opening possession. He finished 9 of 12 for 74 yards with an interception while playing most of the first half. The Browns (2-0) rested Mayfield, running back Nick Chubb, All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett

  • Naquin homers twice, Reds beat Marlins 3-1 to sweep series

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Tyler Naquin hit two solo homers and Vladimir Gutierrez pitched seven effective innings, helping the Cincinnati Reds beat the Miami Marlins 3-1 on Sunday for a sweep of their four-game series. Naquin’s leadoff shot extended his hitting streak to 12 games. He added his 18th homer in the eighth, making it 3-1 when he drove an 0-2 fastball from Anthony Bass into the seats in right-center. Cincinnati won for the sixth time in eight games. It began the day in a tie with San Diego fo