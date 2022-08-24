Nice try, Netflix, but John McAfee is not the next Tiger King

British-American tech guru turned adventurer John McAfee - Netflix

“This is so cool,” pipes the 14-year-old that survives in the deep recesses of my brain. “John McAfee is hiding out in the jungle on the run from the law, surrounded by guns, alcohol and drugs. But get this – he made his money working on the computer!”

Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee (Netflix) begins in true-crime fashion with suggestive reports linking McAfee to the murder of his neighbour, Gregory Faull, found shot in the back of the head at his home in Belize. It swiftly transmutes into a breakneck adventure that offers unusually privileged access to its subject, but fails to provide any actual insights, as he flees across borders from threats both real and, seemingly, imagined.

McAfee, who resigned from the eponymous antivirus company in 1994, lived the remainder of his life in cartoonishly intense fashion – aborting an attempted pivot into meditation to become, in his words, “James Bond meets Scarface”. It’s no wonder the late tech pioneer remains an object of fascination for teenage boys and stunted men.

Since being found dead in a Barcelona jail cell in 2021, after the Spanish government threatened to extradite him to the US to face tax evasion charges, a documentary has been an inevitability. Pull away the veil though and this is a tired story of narcissistic wealth and paranoia, a vanity project redirected towards the self-aggrandisement of those hangers-on who didn’t make out like bandits after his death.

The lion’s share of the footage comes courtesy of two impossibly smarmy journalists from the counter-culture magazine Vice – Rocco Castoro and Robert King. The pair join McAfee while he is on the run from the Belizean police, before travelling illegally with him to Guatemala. He comes across as cold and manipulative, right down to the fake heart attack that wins him an extradition back to the US (abandoning the pair along with his very young girlfriend).

Any salient questions about Faull’s death are sidelined as McAfee waves around his guns and talks about how hardcore he is, and the suspicion remains that he isn’t being pressed on anything difficult because the journalists know the eccentric mogul is their meal ticket. As a performance, it gets tired almost immediately.

McAfee pictured on his yacht in 2019 while anchored off the coast of Cuba - AFP via Getty

There are plenty of lush shots of the beaches and the jungle, scored with swelling strings and pan flutes. McAfee intones that “the justice of the jungle is the justice of Darwinism”, and it all gets a little bit Diet Werner Herzog. We’re often reminded in reverent terms how cool and important this documentary is, as participants lazily contemplate the act of film-making – “He needs us, and we need him. We need content, and he provides quite a bit of it.” Even McAfee drunkenly admits: “I will fabricate whatever reality I see fit to keep eyeballs on us.” Analysis beyond this is limited – by the time the first talking head suggests that it is McAfee himself who is the virus, I am glancing at my watch.

The project is a sad waste of director Charlie Russell, who has previously done such a terrific job telling difficult, personality-driven stories such as the insightful Chris Packham: Asperger’s and Me or the heart-rending Terry Pratchett: Choosing to Die. But while these documentaries rely on the decency, candour and personality of their subjects, Russell flounders in the great vacuity of McAfee and then tries to peddle him as an enigma.

There are periods where it does feel that he intends to draw out his subject’s humanity. Act three brings in a relative who describes a tragic childhood, but it’s too little too late. By now we’re so mired in bulls--t that the shocking accusation, that he may have killed his own abusive father, falls on deaf ears. The first lines come from McAfee himself: “My decisions were the same decisions any average human would make. What you would have done in the same circumstances?”

But at no point, while watching the leathery septuagenarian abuse substances, sneak between countries intimidating the locals, or pump shotgun rounds aimlessly into the dense South American jungle, did I particularly agree with his assessment.