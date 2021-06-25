Nice Rapid Publishes Practical Articles For Visitors With The Aim To Impart Knowledge

Nice Rapid recently published articles consisting of technical knowledge on the services they provide such as Additive Manufacturing and Plastic Injection Molding for their audiences.

The leading rapid prototyping, rapid tooling and silicone rubber moulding company, Nice Rapid provides core services such as CNC machining, rapid injection molding and silicone rubber moulding.

For instance, the article on 7 Additive Manufacturing Technologies and The Materials is published to educate and share their expertise and knowledge of additive manufacturing, most commonly known as 3D printing.

Another article that was recently published on Plastic Injection Molding including the basics and fundamentals of plastic injection molding, the benefits of this process, the common materials used and the cost of this process.

All of these technical articles can be found on their website under the “Useful Resources” tab where some case studies, news and blogs, videos and frequently asked questions can be found.

“We hope that you enjoy our videos showcasing our state-of-the-art machinery and highly trained staff, along with some documents which may help you with your projects. Finally, we have a frequently asked questions (FAQs) section to help you understand more about us, as well as information on some new products we are working on and more!”, said a spokesperson.

For more information on the technical articles published by Nice Rapid, visit https://www.nicerapid.com/.

About Nice Rapid

Nice Rapid was founded in China by Steven Zhang who has been at the forefront of rapid tooling and prototyping for over 15 years. The company offers services such as rapid prototyping, rapid tooling and silicone rubber molding at an affordable price with fast delivery. Their motto is to provide “Technical Excellence, Commercial Competitiveness, Superior Quality and Superlative Service.”

Website: https://www.nicerapid.com/

CONTACT: Name: Steven Zhang Organization: Nice Rapid Tooling Manufacturing Limited Address: No. 26, Haotou Ave, Torch Development Zone, Zhongshan City, Guangdong Province, 528451, China Phone: +86 760 8996 2989



