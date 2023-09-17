Nice market forces operate around a revolutionary icon

It was just another Sunday market for the 80-odd stallholders on the Place Garibaldi in central Nice but for scores of tourists and rugby fans it was a chance to lounge in the sunshine and embrace provencal life on a square dedicated to one of the city's most revolutionary sons.

Nice's quintessential market boasting flowers as well as fruit and vegetables takes place on the Cours Saleya just over three kilometres away on the seafront.

But back on the square honouring the man behind Italian unifcation in the 19th century, artisans offer a dazzling array of handmade hats, clothes and jewellery. Others proffer shoes, sandals and wood work.

"It takes me about one and half to two hours to put that together," said Bella Tendero pointing at a wash bag on her stall which also offers soaps made from natural oils. "The zips are the tricky things to put in. A lot of effort goes in."

A few yards away, Eri Takayama and Anju Hirakawa were nosing around for other souvenirs after buying a ring and bracelet respectively.

Takayama, who has been studying French in Nice with the aim of being a nursery school teacher, said she was doing a spot of shopping with her friend before returning home to get ready for the match.

Fan

"I've been watching the games on TV," added the 29-year-old from Tokyo.

"And so obviously I'm excited about getting the chance to see the game live."

Japan and England both won their opening fixtures at the 2023 tournament.

Japan crushed debutants Chile 42-12 in Toulouse last Sunday while England defied poor recent form and the third-minute expulsion of their forward Tom Curry to beat Argentina 27-10 in Marseille on 9 September.

The six were dotted around a cafe table looking tanned and relaxed.



