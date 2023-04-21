‘Nice guy’ Alex Chalk replaces Dominic Raab as Justice Secretary

Alex Chalk with Rishi Sunak shortly after being appointed as Justice Secretary - Simon Walker/No 10 Downing Street

Bruised by the departure of one of his most steadfast supporters, Rishi Sunak stuck to familiar territory, turning to a long-standing ally - and old schoolmate - to plug the gap in his top team.

As a former lawyer, Alex Chalk, the solicitor general and junior justice minister, will be seen by many as a logical choice to replace Dominic Raab.

He is widely seen as a moderate figure in the Conservative Party, having backed Mr Sunak twice for the top job and lent his support to former One Nation Tory MP Matt Hancock in the first stage of the 2019 leadership election.

‌He voted Remain in the Brexit referendum, insisting that Britain must present itself as a “tolerant, outward-facing nation”, and denounced anyone “using this as an excuse for the kind of ugly bigotry that I thought we had left long behind”.

He is also an ardent supporter of the net zero agenda, having successfully tabled a Ten Minute Rule Bill to write the carbon emissions target into law in 2018.

‌Mr Chalk becomes the 11th person to be appointed to the role of justice secretary since the Tories took power in 2010 - a fact that has drawn the ire of Steve Reed, his new shadow.

Congratulations to @AlexChalkChelt on his appointment as the 11th Conservative Justice Secretary in 13 chaotic years that have destroyed the justice system. Real change can only come with a Labour Government — Steve Reed (@SteveReedMP) April 21, 2023

It is a big promotion for the MP for Cheltenham, who was first elected to Parliament in 2015, following his brief stint in the Ministry of Defence.

He is no stranger to his new department, having previously served there as a minister and scrutinised its policy as a member of the dedicated Commons select committee.

Honoured to return to @MoJGovUK as Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary: a hugely important brief that upholds the values of our great country – the rule of law, justice for victims and the right to a fair trial pic.twitter.com/lh3lMFx7E1 — Alex Chalk KC MP (@AlexChalkChelt) April 21, 2023

He will now take on responsibility for prisons, courts and a host of other issues, including his predecessor’s controversial Bill of Rights plan.

Crucially, Mr Sunak knows he has a friend in the new Cabinet minister, who has claimed he is “regularly described” as one of Parliament’s “nice guys”.

His loyalty to the Prime Minister is well-established, having played a prominent role in his Tory leadership bid last summer.

The pair are also both Old Wykehamists, a name given to former pupils at Winchester College. They attended the private school in the 1990s, which now charges in the region of £15,000 per term, before going on to study at Oxford University.

Prior to his election under David Cameron’s leadership, when he became the first successful Tory candidate in his Cheltenham seat in 23 years, Mr Chalk spent more than a decade as a barrister specialising in homicide and serious fraud cases.

He also briefly worked as a speechwriter for former Tory leader Lord Hague.