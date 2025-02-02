Nice drops to fifth in Ligue 1 after draw at Toulouse ahead of Marseille vs. Lyon

PARIS (AP) — Nice dropped to fifth place in the French league after conceding a late goal in a 1-1 draw at Toulouse on Sunday.

Gaeten Laborde put Nice ahead from the penalty spot in the 18th minute after strike partner Evann Guessand was fouled by goalkeeper Guillaume Restes.

Nice then rode its luck.

Toulouse came close midway through the second half when defender Melvin Bard cleared Aron Donnum's shot off the line. The home side's persistence was rewarded when defender Warren Kamanzi pounced from close range after goalie Marcin Bulka spilled a free kick.

Nice is one point behind fourth-placed Lille and three behind third-placed Monaco in the race for a Champions League spot next season.

Later Sunday, new coach Paulo Fonseca took charge of his first game for Lyon away to second-place Marseille. No away fans were allowed to attend the game because of the high risk of violence between rival supporters.

Marseille needed to win to stay 10 points behind unbeaten league leader Paris Saint-Germain, which won 5-2 at Brest on a high-scoring Saturday in Ligue 1.

OTHER MATCHES

Egypt forward Mostafa Mohamed scored the winner as Nantes won 2-1 at Reims.

French striker Matthis Abline put 14th-placed Nantes ahead in the 42nd, but Nantes gifted Reims an equalizer when Jean-Charles Castelletto scored an own-goal trying to clear a corner.

A late goal from midfielder Ludovic Blas gave Rennes a much-needed 1-0 victory over Strasbourg and helped the Brittany side up to 15th spot.

Le Havre stayed in last place after conceding a last-minute goal in a 1-1 draw at Angers.

The home side equalized through defender Florent Hanin after veteran forward Andre Ayew came off the bench to put Le Havre ahead in the 73rd from Josue Casimir's cross.

A player from each side was sent off early in an ill-tempered game which saw six others cautioned.

Right back Lilian Raolisoa was shown a red card in the 10th minute for a foul, and Le Havre captain Arouna Sangante saw red for a high tackle on Angers forward Esteban Lepaul. ___

Jerome Pugmire, The Associated Press