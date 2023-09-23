Nic Kerdiles, Savannah Chrisley's ex-fiancé and “Chrisley Knows Best” star, dies at 29 after motorcycle accident

Nic Kerdiles, the ex-fiancé of Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley, has died after a motorcycle accident, Nashville local news outlet WRKN News 2 reports. He was 29.

The former professional hockey player, who appeared on several episodes of the reality series and its spinoff, Growing Up Chrisley, was reportedly riding his Indian Motorcycle down Wheless Street in Nashville around 3:30 a.m. Saturday when he drove through a stop sign and collided with a BMW, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department told the outlet.

Local police said that Kerdiles hit the driver's side of the vehicle and was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after the accident, where he later died of his injuries, reports WRKN. It also noted that investigators stated there were "no signs of impairment on behalf of either driver" and that no charges are likely to be filed against the driver of the BMW.

A representative for Chrisley did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment, and a representative for the Nashville Police Department could not immediately be reached.

Kerdiles posted a photo of himself sitting on a gray Indian Motorcycle on his Instagram Story on Friday night with the caption "Night rider."

On Saturday, Savannah paid tribute to Kerdiles, posting a boomerang video of the pair sharing a kiss with the words "I'm still hoping you respond to my text" written above it.

Chrisley and Kerdiles, who began dating in November 2017, announced their late 2018 engagement in 2019 before ultimately calling off their wedding in July 2020. That September, Chrisley revealed in a since-deleted Instagram post that the couple had decided to go their separate ways.

"There's no hatred between the two of us... and in all honesty... that makes saying goodbye even harder," she wrote at the time. "We have nothing but love, respect, and admiration for one another, but it's time for us to move forward individually."

Before becoming a real estate agent, Kerdiles was a professional hockey star, playing for the Anaheim Ducks from 2014 until 2017 before joining the Winnipeg Jets in 2018. Earlier this month, he reflected on how fast life can change on his Instagram account.

"Time in this life goes by quicker and quicker each day," he wrote in part. "I will never again take the these days with them for granted and my advice is the same for everyone else. Love is unconditional, and it's rare to find in this world. I'm so thankful that I have parents, siblings, nieces, and nephews that love me back the way they do."

