Nic Kerdiles' Real Estate Company Shares Touching Video Tribute After His Death: 'He Was a Rising Star'

Kerdiles died in a motorcycle crash Saturday morning in Nashville

Paul Archuleta/Getty Nic Kerdiles

Nic Kerdiles is being remembered fondly after his death.

Kerdiles, who was known for being former Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley’s ex-fiancé, died in a motorcycle crash Saturday morning in Nashville. On Thursday, the real estate company for whom Kerdiles worked as an agent shared a touching tribute remembering him for his work in the industry.

"At just 29 years old, he was a rising star in the Nashville real estate landscape, having sold over 100 homes, and earning a spot in our Division as one of our youngest members ever admitted," explained the caption of an Instagram post shared by Compass Sports & Entertainment.

Savannah Chrisley/Instagram Savannah Chrisley speaks out about Kerdiles' tribute video on her Instagram Story

The clip included glimpses of Kerdiles walking through a luxurious mansion, dancing with friends, and being filmed on camera. The company shared that Kerdiles was a "supremely talented" real estate professional and "crushed every opportunity that was thrown his way."

They explained that what made his talents greater was that he had a "quick humor, kindness, and innate ability to navigate a complex deal."

"Nic was smart, talented, and we will remember him as the incredible person, valuable team member, and elite real estate agent that he was," they added.

Compass' Nashville division shared in their own tribute that Kerdiles' "biggest loves were his family, his friends, his clients and hockey."

On Sept. 13, Kerdiles celebrated closing a townhome at a "record-breaking sales price" on Instagram.

"The continued trust that my clients give me is so incredibly rewarding. I am blessed to have the opportunity to work with such incredible people and also gain a friendship out of it," he wrote.

Paul Archuleta/Getty Savannah Chrisley (L) and Nic Kerdiles (R)

Kediles was also a former professional hockey player who played for the Anaheim Ducks from 2014 to 2017 and was later traded to the Winnipeg Jets in 2018. He retired from hockey in 2019.

In June, he reflected on his time in the National Hockey League by sharing how much of a "special moment" it was to be drafted by the Ducks.



"It was such a special moment getting to celebrate with my family on being selected 36th overall in the 2nd round by my hometown team the @anaheimducks," he wrote next to a set of pictures on Instagram. "I will never forget the moment I got to hug my family and put that NHL jersey on for the first time."

Kerdiles and Chrisley, 26, began dating in November 2017 and got engaged on Christmas Eve 2018. Their engagement was called off in 2020.



