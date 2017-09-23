Niasse comes off bench to lead Everton past Bournemouth

Substitute Oumar Niasse scored twice in the span of five minutes to help Everton rally by Bournemouth for a 2-1 victory Saturday at Goodison Park.

The first 45 passed by with few goal-mouth chances before the game finally opened up in the second half.

On 49 minutes, Bournemouth's Charlie Daniels picked out Joshua King, who drilled one through the legs of Ashley Williams and into the bottom corner from the edge of the box to give the visitors the lead. The Cherries (1-0-5) had chances to extend their lead before Oumar Niasse, who came on for Wayne Rooney, delivered twice.

His first was a powerful finish on 77 minutes after a flowing move. The second in the 82nd, was a poacher's goal as he was quickest to react to a deflected effort from Tom Davies with the simplest of finishes at the far post.

It was a much-needed result for Everton (2-1-3), who matched their total Premier League goal output heading into the match and snapped a three-game slide in which they went scoreless.