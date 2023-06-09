Niall Horan Shares His Go-To Irish Snacks — and How to Pour a Pint of Guinness

The singer called the iconic Irish beer "the most important thing you need to know about Ireland"

Conde Nast Traveler/YouTube Niall Horan

Niall Horan is teaching his fans how to embrace his Irish heritage.

The "Meltdown" singer, 29, appeared in a Condé Nash Traveler video on Thursday to share his favorite Irish snacks and demonstrate how to properly pour a pint of Guinness.

First up was a pack of “chocolate caramels,” which Horan, who grew up in the small town of Mullingar, said he had changed his mind about since his childhood.

“I’m going to taste them as I always thought they had dark chocolate, but as you can see they’ve got milk chocolate,” he said. “When I was growing up, Oldfield made very bad sweets. You know the sweet that literally your grandmother will have and no one else.”

After biting into the chocolate sweet, he continued, “Oh they’re not bad. Okay, you’re going to need them. I didn’t think you were going to need them, but you will need them now.”

Horan then moved on to his more preferred Irish snacks, including Ballymaloe Relish, which the musician described as “a more gourmet version of ketchup.”

“These are things I would only ever have when I’m in Ireland, and I kind of like that because it’s so Irish to me,” he said.

He then opened up about his love of tea and revealed that he orders his favorite tea bags from Amazon, so he doesn’t have to be without them when he’s not in his home country. “If you’re going to Ireland, stop and get Barry’s Teabags. Such a nice tea, honestly. As you guys would call it, English breakfast tea, but we just call it tea,” he said.

Next, Horan grabbed a bag of cheese and onion-flavored chips. “Tayto is the national Irish — as we call them crisps, you call them chips — this is just an Irish staple,” he said. He then tucked into the bag and noted, “We’re just so good at crisps."

One of his favorite ways to eat the chips? He recommends fans try a “Tayto sandwich — another great Irish delicacy.” Explaining what the meal consists of, he continued, “Two slices of bread, some butter and half a packet of Tayto in between them, and it’s absolutely magic.”

Conde Nast Traveler/YouTube Niall Horan

Last up was Jaffa Cakes. “This is a soft biscuit bottom with an orange filling and a dark chocolate top," he said. “They are incredible, they’re so nice, I actually haven’t had these in ages.”

While opening the packet for a taste, Horan accidentally dropped the entire sleeve on the floor. “I won’t be eating them,” he laughed.

The former One Direction member then discussed what he called the most coveted Irish delicacy. “The most important thing you need to know about Ireland…Guinness. Guinness is our national drink. It’s a stout,” he said of the iconic beer.

Revealing how to properly pour a pint of the drink, he opened a can and shared, “You don’t pour a Guinness like you would pour any other beer. We’re going to do a slow pour onto about there on the glass, and as it fills to about two-thirds of the way, we’re going to start to straighten it out.”

He continued: "Then you leave it to sit for a second, you’ll see all the good stuff rushing down. Leave it to settle and then get back to it.”

As he finished pouring, he proudly added, “Look at this piece of art. They should put that in the national gallery. It’s just absolutely gorgeous. I just fall in love with it, and it makes me feel proud to be Irish.”

Back in March, Horan celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with a visit to the White House.

There he hung out with President Joe Biden and performed his tracks including “Heaven” and “This Town.”

Sharing a video of the pair together, Horan smiled as President Biden placed an arm around him and told the camera, “I’m glad he’s here.”



