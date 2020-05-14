One Direction's Niall Horan brands Matt Hancock 'very smug and slippery'

Irish singer-songwriter Niall Horan poses on the red carpet on arrival for the BRIT Awards 2020 in London on February 18, 2020. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP via Getty Images)

One Direction's Niall Horan hasn't held back in telling his Twitter followers just what he thinks of Health Secretary Matt Hancock and his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Horan has questioned Hancock’s communication of information as well as his character, as he reckons Hancock "thinks he's a lot more intelligent than he really is".

"I get the idea that Health secretary Matt Hancock thinks he’s a lot more intelligent than he actually is," the Irish singer wrote to his 39.5 million followers. "Always very smug and slippery."

I get the idea that Health secretary Matt Hancock thinks he’s a lot more intelligent than he actually is. Always very smug and slippery. Excuse me but Matt you’ve had a major howler here and it’s about time you handed facts out instead of worrying about what the opposition thinks — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 14, 2020

"Excuse me but Matt you’ve had a major howler here and it’s about time you handed facts out instead of worrying about what the opposition thinks," he added.

The 26-year-old isn't the only star to have criticised the government this week, as the typically outspoken Hugh Grant claimed the UK is "f****d".

Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock arrives in Downing Street in central London on May 7, 2020 for the daily novel coronavirus COVID-19 briefing. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP via Getty Images)

Grant shared footage of Hancock speaking on This Morning, telling host Phillip Schofield that it is within the guidelines for people to see both their parents one at a time, 10 minutes apart, to which the presenter exclaimed: “But don't you see that that's utterly bonkers?"

“It is," the 59-year-old tweeted. "They are. We’re f***ed.”

Schofield himself, along with co-star Holly Willoughby, laid into Boris Johnson over the 'lack of clarity' in the new guidance that was issued to the UK public in a televised announcement on Sunday night.