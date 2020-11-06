Niall Horan live stream: How to watch Royal Albert Hall concert online

Niall Horan is taking to the stage of the Royal Albert Hall this Saturday (7 November) for a one-off live-streamed concert.

Fans of the former One Direction singer will be able to watch Horan perform at the prestigious London venue from the safety of their own homes.

90,000 tickets have already been sold, with all profits from the show going to Horan’s touring crew and the newly launched #WeNeedCrew initiative, which acts as a relief fund for crew members as the live music industry has been devastated by coronavirus.

Fans in the UK, Ireland and Europe will be able to tune into the livestream at 8pm (GMT) on Saturday.

Separate livestreams are also available for fans in other parts of the world to access at different times, with further information and tickets available here.

View photos All profits from the show will help support Horan’s touring crew Getty Images for iHeartMedia Getty Images for iHeartMedia More

The concert will not be able to stream on demand after the event, meaning that tuning into an official livestream is the only way to watch.

Speaking about the concert, Horan said: “I know that live events are something we all miss, and until we are able to return I want to highlight the incredible people who work in touring that make those events possible and whose livelihoods have been severely affected.

“I’m putting on this gig to try and raise awareness of the immense value they bring to an industry enjoyed by so many, and do something to help them and their families. I ask all my fans to support them with me and buy a ticket if you can, and I encourage all artists to do the same.”

Read more

Niall Horan: 'We were in a bubble. Then someone just went "pop"'