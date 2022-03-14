Niagara Promotes EPA’s “Fix a Leak Week” March 14-20, 2022

4 min read
FLOWER MOUND, TEXAS , March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA’s) ongoing We’re for Water campaign, the annual Fix a Leak Week encourages Americans to help put a stop to the nearly 1 trillion gallons of water wasted from household leaks each year.

Sponsored by EPA’s WaterSense® program, Fix a Leak Week runs through March 14 to 22, 2022. Showing their support, Niagara, the leader in high-performance, high-technology, water-saving toilets, is promoting finding and fixing residential and building leaks in the United States and replacing water-wasting toilets with high-efficient ones.

"A leaky toilet can waste about 200 gallons of water every day according to the EPA. The average family can save 13,000 gallons of water and $130 in water costs per year by replacing all old, inefficient toilets in their home,” said Jenni Steele, vice president of marketing at Niagara. “As a WaterSense partner and winner of multiple WaterSense awards, we are encouraging plumbers, building owners, and consumers to fix leaks and replace wasteful toilets to save water.”

To help save water for future generations, Niagara is asking building owners, plumbers, and consumers to check, twist, and replace:

  • Check for leaks. Look for dripping faucets, showerheads, sprinklers, and other fixtures. Also check for toilets with silent leaks by putting a few drops of food coloring into the tank, waiting 10 minutes, and seeing if color appears in the bowl before you flush.

  • Twist and tighten hose and pipe connections. To save water without a noticeable difference in flow in your bathroom, twist on a WaterSense labeled faucet aerator.

  • Replace the fixture if necessary. Look for WaterSense labeled models, which are independently certified to use 20 percent less water and perform as well as or better than standard models.

During Fix a Leak Week, Niagara is putting an extra emphasis on replacing toilets as this is one of the fastest ways to make a big difference in water usage – especially if you have a leaky toilet or one with high gallons per flush. Consider newer, flapperless models that require low maintenance and are backed by warranties. Federal standards for toilets are 1.6 gallons per flush but high-efficiency toilets with newer technology use half of that amount. Switching to a high-efficiency toilet that is WaterSense-labeled like Niagara’s new Shadow 0.8 model – one of the most water-efficient toilets available using 50 percent less water than most other toilets on the market and backed by a 15-year warranty – can help the environment and save on water bills. This switch alone can help a household save up to 13,000 gallons of water every year and reduce water usage by up to 60 percent.

In many cases, replacing fixtures in a multi-family building will pay for itself, improve a property’s ROI quickly, and can be installed by plumbing professionals. Niagara found that a 200-unit building owner can increase their asset value by more than $750,000 and save thousands of gallons of water by replacing older, less efficient toilets in their units. For example, after replacing its old toilets with Niagara toilets with flapper-less Stealth technology, over the course of a year, the Towers at CCNY saved 53% in water usage, which equated to over $71,000 saved for the property. The upgrade also led to a decreased amount of time dedicated to maintenance, as well as fewer leaks.

Visit www.epa.gov/watersense to find WaterSense labeled products or an auditor in your area. For more information on Fix a Leak Week, visit www.epa.gov/watersense.

About Niagara
Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Flower Mound, TX, Niagara is leading the water revolution by saving the world’s water through everyday ingenuity without sacrificing performance. Recognized with several national EPA WaterSense Excellence and other industry awards for its Stealth Technology and superiority in reducing water waste, Niagara was one of the first toilet manufacturers to re-engineer the flush for a high-power, low-maintenance, no-waste toilet with Stealth Technology that saves customers money by reducing water while maintaining high performance. Niagara supports the U.S. and international markets. For more information, visit niagaracorp.com or call 888-733-0197.

WaterSense, a partnership program sponsored by EPA, seeks to protect the future of our nation's water supply by offering people a simple way to use less water with water-efficient products, new homes, and services. Since the program's inception in 2006, WaterSense has helped consumers save trillions of gallons of water and billions in water and energy bills. For more information, visit www.epa.gov/watersense.

