Niagara Geopark eyeing UNESCO designation to help place the region in Earth’s ancient history

Three west Niagara sites could soon be recognized by the United Nations (UN), if a local geology-focused non-profit organization is successful in its application.

Niagara Peninsula Geopark (NPG) is applying for Geopark designation from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to increase awareness among locals and tourists that Niagara’s geology rocks.

The non-profit already exists as a network of sites that are geologically significant across the region, but by applying to get UNESCO designation, it’s hoped that the park will be well and truly put on the map.

It’s no secret that Niagara has geological wonders, including the Escarpment and the Horseshoe falls.

But geopark members want to both increase the awareness of the significance of those sites, and also increase the profile of other lesser-known sites, said Perry Hartwick, chair of NPG.

In doing so, it hopes to increase ecotourism and make Niagarans proud of the ancient history that surrounds them.

In west Niagara, three conservation areas are part of the network: Beamer Memorial, Mountainview and Cave Springs. There are 20 sites in total, from Grimsby's Beamer Memorial to sites on the shores of Lake Erie and the mouth of the Niagara River.

Hartwick hopes that by drawing attention to the geological significance of the region, people will gain a new-found sense of their place in the ancient history of our planet.

“It puts your place on Earth into perspective,” said Hartwick.

After all, it’s the geology of the region that makes it what it is. Without the unique geological formations, we wouldn’t have the two lakes, the escarpment and the Niagara River, falls and gorge. And without those, we’d have less tourism and less wine.

It’s also hoped that the designation will draw more tourists, as UNESCO is an internationally recognized organization. The plan is to draw a certain subset of ecotourists who are interested in learning about the natural history of the region.

Hartwick and the team want to join forces with ecotour providers that could link the sites up. The NPG has already teamed up with cycling, hiking and paddling tour groups and more across Niagara.

There’s also a sustainability element to it. As a UNESCO group, the NPG would be obliged to promote and monitor the UN’s sustainable development goals.

The group takes its Indigenous-relations responsibility seriously, too. Hartwick said that they have a memorandum of understanding with the Fort Erie Native Friendship Centre and a Band Council resolution from the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation. They’re currently in talks with the Band Council from the Six Nations of the Grand River. Hartwick said there are plans to translate information into Indigenous languages and create Indigenous trails.

The UNESCO certification process only happens once per year, so Hartwick is targeting 2023.

Niagara College is a close partner on the project, becoming what Marc Nantel, vice-president — research & external relations at the college, called a “bedrock” partner of the project.

Nantel said the project will benefit the community in several ways.

“It will help tourism flourish by giving reasons for visitors to extend their stays; that’s good for the local economy,” he said. “It will bring Niagara to the world’s attention and inform out-of-region — including international — folks about it.

“It will give local residents more education and information on the region in which they live. It will bring together diverse aspects of the region’s attractive and distinctive features to inform its geological and historical significance. It will also heighten our knowledge and understanding of Indigenous populations of the past and the present, with whom non-Indigenous folks are sharing this territory.”

Chris Pickles, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Grimsby Lincoln News