Niagara College asks NOTL for $20,000 in 2024 budget

The Town of Niagara-on-the-Lake’s financial contribution to Niagara College for almost 30 years is just one piece of the academic institution’s puzzle – but it’s an important one.

That’s according to Gord Arbeau, vice-president of advancement for the college, who formally made a request to the town’s budget review committee on Tuesday for $20,000 in 2024 to cover costs associated with renovations and repairs to the college’s teaching greenhouse at its Daniel J. Patterson campus.

Having a “united front” when bringing in federal and provincial dollars, as well as corporate donations and acts of philanthropy, depends on support from local governments, said Arbeau.

“When we meet with various upper levels of government, the expectation is that there are other parties at the table investing as well,” he said, noting the City of Welland, the home of the college’s other campus, also provides financial support.

NOTL has pitched in $380,000 since 1995 to Niagara College, boosting the student learning environment and assisting with the purchase of key instructional equipment, said Arbeau.

The local economy is dependent on the success of students, many of whom graduate to take jobs at wineries, hotels, and other industries in town, he said.

Fielding a question from Coun. Gary Burroughs about the college’s relationship with the local horticulture and agriculture sector, Arbeau said the college’s applied research capabilities are a major factor.

“In many cases, our local commercial partners are coming to us to solve a particular problem or challenge,” said Arbeau, also adding that growers, as well as representatives from the tourism industry, often say they want to see more Niagara College graduates enter the local workforce.

There are plans over the next few years to expand student residences at both campuses, he added, noting that both have seen “record enrolment” after the pandemic.

A new research greenhouse is also being built at the Niagara-on-the-Lake campus.

Niagara College was one of six organizations who made requests to the budget committee, which consists of all members of council, last Tuesday.

No decision has been made on the grants requested, and further discussions will be held about the budget this month, before the final spending plan comes to council for a vote.

Kris Dube, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Niagara-on-the-Lake Local