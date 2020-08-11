Nia Sharma to Participate in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14?

Actress Nia Sharma, who was recently seen in Naagin 4, will reportedly be one of the contestants to participate on the reality show Bigg Boss 14.

According to a report in Spotboye, Nia was being approached for the reality show for many years, and this year the actress has given her nod.

"Nia was having a lot of apprehensions. In fact, she refused it initially but finally she is convinced and will get locked inside the BB house this year," a sourced told the website.

The actress has previously done stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi and featured in shows like Jamai Raja and Ishq Mein Marjawan.

Meanwhile, the upcoming season of the controversial reality show will again be hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The superstar, who has been staying at his Panvel farmhouse ever since coronavirus induced lockdown was announced, has shot for the promo from his farmhouse.

In the promo released by the channel the superstar can be heard saying that the lockdown implemented due to the coronavirus pandemic brought a huge speedbreaker to people's normal lives, making him take up farming. He then said that it is now time to overturn "the scene" as he will be back to entertain people with Bigg Boss 14. The official Twitter page of Colors tweeted the promo, writing, "Ab paltega scene, kyunki #BiggBoss dega 2020 ko jawaab! #BB14, coming soon only on #Colors."