Nia Long Shares Makeup-Free Selfie as She Relaxes Post Holiday: 'Sending You All Love'

The post comes more than a month after she opened up about her broken engagement with Ime Udoka saying, "t was a wakeup call for me"

Nia Long/Instagram

Nia Long is enjoying a relaxing holiday at home.

The You People actress, 53, wished a “Merry Christmas” to her 4.7 million followers on Instagram while sharing a selfie looking happy and calm.

In the picture she shared, she could be seen donning a wide smile while rocking a bare-faced look as she laid down on what appeared to be a couch. She wore a comfy white sweater and her hair fell over her shoulder in the photo.

“Oh Santa baby…’twas good good. Sending y’all love. Merry Christmas 😘,” she captioned the post.

Related: Nia Long Says Her Split from Ime Udoka Was a 'Wake-Up Call'

The post comes more than a month after she opened up about her broken engagement with Ime Udoka in December 2022 while speaking with Jeezy to promote his new album I Might Forgive… but I Don’t Forget.

"I had a really public breakup recently," Long said in a video posted to Jeezy's YouTube. "It was a wakeup call for me in the sense of like, 'OK, you're going to do this on your own and you're going to be fine and you're not going to worry about what anyone thinks and has to say.'"

She added during the interview that her breakup with the former Boston Celtics head coach also affected her son Massai, 22, whom she shares with actor Massai Z. Dorsey.

“I think my older son saw me trying to keep the family together. But I had to come to a place where loving myself was bigger and more important than saving anybody,” she explained.

Related: Nia Long Gets Real About the Pressure of Being Called 'Ageless' — 'I Am a Proud 51'

Long and Udoka, who share a 12-year-old son named Kez, first met in February 2010 when Udoka was a player for the Sacramento Kings and then got engaged in 2015. They ended their 13-year relationship after news broke of the basketball pro’s alleged affair with a female subordinate within the team's organization.

Story continues

Despite the long road, Long told Jeezy, 46 that she thinks she’s “exactly where I need to be.”

“Which is, some days, I'm totally good and then, other days, I'm like, 'Oh God, this feels like so much work.' And then, other days, it feels like women shouldn’t have to be this strong. I don't want to be this strong sometimes," she explained.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She stated earlier this year that it also might take some time before she’s in a place where she could even consider being in a “serious relationship” again. Though she also noted she wasn’t ruling out romance or meaningful connections completely.

"I want to go out and have amazing, important, deep, thoughtful conversations. I want to travel. I want to laugh. I want to cook with my kids and listen to music. I want a good glass of wine. I want a good goodnight kiss. Everything else will have to show itself as being that. I'm just trying to enjoy the moment," she said.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.