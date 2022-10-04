Nia Long Is Considering Who in Her Life 'Deserves Absolutely Nothing' amid Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal

Nia Long

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Nia Long is taking a look at the people in her life as she deals with the fallout of cheating allegations against fiancé Ime Udoka.

The Fatal Affair actress, 51, returned to Instagram on Tuesday — nearly two weeks after her Udoka was suspended from his role as head coach of the Boston Celtics last month following an alleged affair with a female staff member.

"A tip for mental health," she wrote on Instagram. "Learn to distinguish who deserves an explanation, who deserves one answer, and who deserves absolutely nothing."

Following Udoka's suspension, Long issued a statement exclusively to PEOPLE.

"The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me," Long said at the time. "I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children."

The Celtics suspended Udoka, who was named the NBA team's head coach in June 2021, in an official statement on Twitter on Sept. 22.

"The Boston Celtics announced today that the team has suspended Head Coach Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season for violations of team policies," the statement read. "A decision about his future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date. The suspension takes effect immediately."

The disciplinary action came after Udoka allegedly had a consensual intimate relationship with a woman on the team's staff, which sources previously confirmed to PEOPLE.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 17: Head Coach Ime Udoka looks on during the second half against the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden on December 17, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

Maddie Malhotra/Getty Ime Udoka

Udoka broke his silence following news of the suspension.

"I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down," Udoka wrote in a statement, which was obtained and shared online by ESPN's Malika Andrews.

"I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team's decision," the statement continues. "Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment."

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 17: Actress Nia Long (L) and her Husband Ime Udoka (R) attend the BET's 2017 American Black Film Festival Honors Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 17, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Long and Udoka, 45, have been engaged since 2015. They welcomed a son together — Kez Sunday Udoka — in 2011. Long has another son, 21-year-old Massai Dorsey II, from a previous relationship with actor Massai Dorsey.