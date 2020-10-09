NIA Arrests 83-Yr-Old Stan Swamy in Elgar Parishad Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday, 8 October, arrested 83-year-old activist Stan Swamy in connection with the Elgar Parishad case, say media reports.

According to The Indian Express, Swamy, a Jesuit priest, was questioned in July and August and summoned to NIA’s Mumbai office earlier this week.

According to The Indian Express, Swamy, in a statement, informed the NIA that, owing to his age and the COVID-19 pandemic, he was not in a position to undertake the journey. He also reportedly informed NIA about a Jharkhand government directive that asks senior citizens to not appear in public.

Also Read: He’s Incoherent, Frail, Confused: Varavara Rao’s Family Seeks Bail

Further, Swamy had said that he could be questioned through a video link.

Swamy’s is the 16th arrest in the case.

"“…what is happening to me is not unique. Many activists, lawyers, writers, journalists, student leaders, poets, intellectuals and others who stand for the rights of Adivasis, Dalits and the marginalised and express their dissent to the ruling powers of the country are being targeted.” " - Stan Swamy, according to The Indian Express.

According to The Indian Express, while the NIA has alleged that Swamy had Maoist links, Swamy has said that he is being falsely implicated.

In a video, that has since been doing the rounds in the public, Swamy has said that while all this is in connection to the “Bhima Koregaon” case, he has never even gone to Bhima Koregaon.

He said that he believes the State is trying to put him out of the way, because he has been working for the Adivasis and that he had questioned the governments over land rights, representation of community members, and forest rights, reported The Indian Express.

Also Read: Elgar Parishad Case: Special Court Rejects Teltumbde’s Bail Plea

Stan Spent a Lifetime Fighting for Adivasi Rights: Social Media Reacts

Many have taken to Twitter to condemn the 83 year old’s arrest.

View photos

View photos

View photos

PUCL statement condemning arrest of 83 year old human rights defender Fr Stan Swamy by NIA in Bhima Koregaon case pic.twitter.com/i4YZVRcoLE — PUCL India (@PUCLindia) October 8, 2020

. Read more on India by The Quint.NIA Arrests 83-Yr-Old Stan Swamy in Elgar Parishad CaseDelhi Police Blocked Roads, Not us: Shaheen Bagh Protesters to SC . Read more on India by The Quint.