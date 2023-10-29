NI Weather: Yellow warnings issued for heavy rain and flooding

The Met Office has warned of further heavy rain in Northern Ireland in the coming days

Further weather warnings for heavy rain and flooding have been issued by the Met Office for Northern Ireland.

A yellow warning has been issued from midnight on Sunday until noon on Monday for counties Antrim, Armagh, Down and Tyrone.

A second warning will then take effect at 16:00 GMT on Monday and will last for 23 hours, until 15:00 GMT on Tuesday.

An additional alert is in place from 18:00 on Tuesday until 09:00 Wednesday.

Some areas are likely to receive between 25mm and 35mm of rain, with the heaviest showers expected across County Down, the Met Office said.

It said saturated ground conditions caused by the ongoing wet weather will increase the risk of flooding.

"Given the already saturated ground and rivers, further disruptions are likely," it added.

Yellow warning of rain affecting Northern Ireland https://t.co/VJOhebtffT pic.twitter.com/iTafAVizpi — Met Office - Northern Ireland (@metofficeNI) October 29, 2023

In the Republic of Ireland, Storm Ciarán is expected to bring some disruption to southern and eastern areas on Wednesday, according to Met Éireann.

It is the second named storm of the season after Storm Agnes brought heavy rain and strong winds to the island of Ireland last month.

On Saturday parts of Northern Ireland experienced flooding, leading to road closures in County Down.

Elsewhere, part of the A2 Antrim coast road was closed on Friday after heavy rain led to a landslide between Glenarm and Ballygally.

In the Republic, County Wexford was one of the worst affected areas, with up to 35mm of rain falling from late Saturday evening.

The National Heritage Park in Ferrycarrig, outside Wexford town, was forced to close due to flooding, just two months after it reopened following a €1m refurbishment.

Streets in Cork city centre were closed or partially closed on Saturday night due to tidal floods.