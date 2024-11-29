'NI must channel 2011 spirit to make new memories'

"They are some great memories, but we're trying to create some new memories so why can't we go and spoil the party?"

Simone Magill is the sole remaining member of the Northern Ireland squad that last defeated Norway in 2011.

Now, 13 years on, she will captain the side against the European giants in a bid to reach the Euro 2025 finals.

With their star-studded squad, Norway are huge favourites to come through over two legs against Tanya Oxtoby's youthful side, who are going through something of a transition.

But for Magill, she hopes Northern Ireland's current generation can channel the spirit of 2011.

"You look at underdog stories and we have our very own against this very team.

"I was very young and it was one of my first tastes of senior international football. I remember it so well."

Northern Ireland made a fast start and led 2-0 at half-time through goals by Kirsty McGuinness and Ashley Hutton.

Norway, who introduced teenage Ada Hegerberg and Caroline Graham Hansen off the bench, pulled one back when Isabell Herlovsen netted before Rachel Furness secured the win late on.

At the time it was the biggest victory in Northern Ireland's history and Magill admits she has been mentioning it to some of the younger players in the squad.

"No one expected us to get anything from that game," said the 30-year-old Birmingham City striker.

"It was unheard of at that time, especially when all of our players were amateur and we had no professionals.

"It's a true underdog story and we have to utilise that and channel that into the game."

'Control what we can control'

Since that win in 2011, Norway have won the last the last six fixtures between the sides by a comfortable margin - the most recent of which was a 4-1 win at Euro 2022.

But this young team do not have any of the scars from those fixtures. Only 11 of the 23 players in the squad from Euro 2022 are in Oxtoby's panel for this play-off.

In fact, only seven of those 11 featured in the opening match with Norway, which was Northern Ireland's first ever at a major tournament.

Friday's first leg is undoubtedly the biggest game of the careers of some of the younger players in the squad, but you wouldn't be able to tell from watching training ahead of the match.

There was plenty of smiles and laughter as Northern Ireland warmed up in the freezing conditions in Larne, and Magill adds the squad is just "really excited to get going".

"The message is to control what we can control. That's how we apply ourselves in the game.

"We've been underdogs our whole lives so it's something that we are used to. We've absolutely nothing to lose and everything to gain.

"As long as we go into this game and stick together as a group, and apply ourselves in the best way possible, it gives us a really good chance to go after it."

While Northern Ireland struggled to kill the game against Croatia off in normal time, where Lauren Wade stepped up to score a superb extra-time winner, Magill admits Friday's hosts will have to find their ruthless edge against Norway.

Norway drew four of their Euro 2025 qualifiers but hammered Albania 14-0 on aggregate to reach the final play-off round.

Simone Magill is one of seven players left from NI's Euro 2022 opener with Norway, and the last remaining player from the famous win in 2011 [Getty Images]

"They have world class players and we know what they bring as collective," Magill said.

"We will just focus on ourselves, keeping it nice and tight and then playing out game when we get the ball.

"We know we might not get a lot of chances so we will have to be ruthless.

"Hopefully if a chance falls for us then we will make it count."

Magill added that her side are on a journey under Oxtoby, who has introduced younger players and phased out some experienced members of the squad, but reiterated that Northern Ireland are in the play-off on merit and have nothing to fear.

"These are the teams you want to play. You want to see exactly where you are.

"We've a really young and hungry team. I'm really looking forward to seeing where we are against a top side like Norway.

"We have won our games and we deserve a crack at getting to another major tournament."

You can watch Northern Ireland v Norway live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website (Kick-off 19:00 GMT).