All NI households to receive £200 payment to help with energy costs – Chancellor

Jonathan McCambridge, PA
·5 min read

All households in Northern Ireland are to receive a £200 payment to help with spiralling energy costs, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has announced in his autumn statement.

The payment has doubled from the £100 previously announced by the Government, which was only for home heating oil customers.

Mr Hunt also said that the Northern Ireland Executive would receive an additional £650 million in additional funding over two years to boost public services.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the UK Government was funding the Northern Ireland Executive to increase pensions and benefits in line with inflation next year (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

He also said that £2 million of funding would be made available for a trade and investment event to take place in Northern Ireland next year.

The Government had previously announced the £100 payment to home heating oil customers to help with energy costs, but it was widely criticised by Northern Ireland political parties as not generous enough.

Mr Hunt has now confirmed that payment will double and will be paid to all households.

A Treasury statement said the £200 payment would “apply to all households in Northern Ireland in recognition of the prevalence of alternative fuel usage in Northern Ireland”.

Around two-thirds of homes in Northern Ireland are heated by oil, a much higher proportion than the rest of the UK.

The £200 payment, which will be made as a credit to electricity accounts, is in addition to the separate £400 energy support payments which had also previously been announced.

No details have been released so far on when either payment will be made.

Mr Hunt said the trade and investment event he had announced in his autumn statement would “showcase Northern Ireland as an attractive and vibrant place to do business and help drive new international mobile investment into its economy”.

Remembrance Sunday
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said measures unveiled by the Chancellor would provide relief against cost-of-living pressures (Liam McBurney/PA)

The Chancellor also said funding for the UK’s nine Catapult innovation centres would increase by 35%, including the centre in Northern Ireland.

Mr Hunt said: “The UK Government is funding the Northern Ireland Executive to increase pensions and benefits in line with inflation next year.

“We are also providing a further £650 million in additional funding to the Northern Ireland Executive over the next two years, to support households, businesses and public services through the challenging times ahead.

“Difficult decisions have been made, but we are ensuring the most vulnerable people are protected in the face of the rising cost of living.

“In the absence of devolved government, we will continue to work closely with our colleagues in the Department of Finance to ensure this money reaches those who need it most, but I would reiterate calls for this support to be delivered alongside a functioning executive.”

Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris said: “Today’s measures will provide relief for ongoing cost-of-living pressures affecting citizens across Northern Ireland and the United Kingdom.

“The difficult but necessary decisions will restore confidence and economic stability, balance the books, and achieve long-term sustainable growth.

“The fiscal and economic challenges faced by the UK are further compounded in Northern Ireland, with the current lack of locally accountable leadership.

“Despite receiving the biggest funding allocation since devolution began, decisions made by outgoing ministers have left a £660 million black hole in the Executive’s finances.

“In the absence of a functioning executive, my department remains committed to closing the gap in public funding and protecting the ongoing delivery of vital frontline services, but this is an unsustainable situation that I want to see resolved by the restoration of local leadership as soon as possible.”

The Northern Ireland powersharing Executive is currently suspended as part of a DUP protest against the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol.

Conor Murphy (Liam McBurney/PA)
Conor Murphy (Liam McBurney/PA)

Reacting to the autumn statement, former Stormont finance minister Conor Murphy said: “Now we have a budget from Jeremy Hunt which is going to bring us deeper into recession.

“While there are some parts of this that will be welcomed by some people, I think the overall picture over the last decade and beyond that is a very bleak outlook for ordinary working people.

“Had I been in the Department of Finance today, we would have spent the afternoon trying to check the detail as to what these things actually mean in terms of addition to our budget here in the north.”

The Sinn Fein MLA said there was still no clarity as to when energy support payments would be made.

He added: “While any support for households is to be welcomed, the certainty over timeframe is not there.”

DUP MP Ian Paisley said: “I recognise that the Government has listened and revised their initial £100 payment for oil users by increasing it to £200 and making it available to all households.

“This is imperfect but at least there is movement.

“We now need a clear timetable for this rollout and the £400 electricity payment.”

Mr Paisley said he was disappointed that “serious action on childcare had been overlooked”.

Latest Stories

  • Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night. It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968. The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in

  • NFL road trip: Beyond Germany, league eyes Spain, France

    MUNICH (AP) — The NFL wants to keep its European tour going now that Germany has joined Britain in hosting games. Spain and France are atop the league's wish list as it continues to look internationally for revenue growth. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 on Sunday at Allianz Arena — a first for Germany as part of a four-year deal that the league hopes will extend long-term. London has hosted regular-season games since 2007. Beyond Germany, which could also get additional

  • Giroux returns to Philly with 2 assists for Sens in 4-1 win

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Claude Giroux had two assists in his return to Philadelphia, Alex DeBrincat scored a pair of power-play goals and the Ottawa Senators snapped a seven-game winless streak by beating the Flyers 4-1 on Saturday. Giroux was warmly welcomed by fans before the game, having been the longest-serving captain in Flyers history and second all-time in scoring for the franchise. But in the first period, he let the Philly fans know he's with someone new — helping set up Ottawa's Thomas Cha

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world junior tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but als

  • Dolphins clicking on all sides as they head into their bye

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. And it couldn’t have come at a better time as they'll head into their bye week alone in first place in the AFC East after Buffalo

  • Chance to work with Fields was big draw for Bears' Eberflus

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Matt Eberflus saw the tantalizing potential in Justin Fields. The chance to unlock it was a big draw in accepting the Chicago Bears' coaching job in January. “When you’re looking at different types of places to go, you take spots for that reason,” Eberflus said Monday. “The No. 1 spot you look at is quarterback. You study and look at that and I loved what I saw. "I’m loving what I’m seeing even more since I’ve been here for this amount of time.” What he is witnessing app

  • Hoffman plays hero as Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

    MONTREAL — Despite scoring an early first-period goal, the Montreal Canadiens needed to dig deep and play catch-up hockey on Saturday night in order to earn a third consecutive victory. But for Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis “not giving up" is starting to become a pattern. Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It’s not just in some games, we’re not giving up in every single game,” St. Louis sa

  • Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David front Canada's 26-man roster for FIFA World Cup

    Canadian head coach John Herdman on Sunday announced the 26-player roster that will represent the country in its first men's FIFA World Cup since 1986. Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies and Lille's Jonathan David are the headliners for Qatar, with Porto's Stephen Eustáquio and Club Brugge's Cyle Larin among the other key players. Herdman has dubbed his team "new Canada" as it returns to the soccer showcase in Qatar after a 36-year absence. Besides the aforementioned group, the 41st-ranked team boa

  • Canada is about to play in the World Cup. Here's everything you need to become a soccer expert

    With a week to go until the FIFA World Cup begins, Canada's national men's team is putting the final touches on preparations for a tournament 36 years in the making. The team had only qualified once previously — in 1986 — which means a whole new generation of supporters are gearing up to cheer for the national squad as it enters the world's top soccer tournament. To help Canadians understand the path to a title win, and who might eventually prevail, CBC News has prepared a guide for bandwagon fa

  • Meier puts Sharks ahead to stay in 5-2 win over Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Timo Meier scored a tiebreaking, power-play goal with 2:47 remaining, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Tuesday night. The Sharks handed Vegas its second straight home loss after it had won nine straight, including six on the road. Luke Kunin, Matt Nieto, Logan Couture and Mario Ferraro also scored for San Jose, while James Reimer made 22 saves. Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault scored for Vegas. Logan Thompson, who had his six-game win streak snap

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • Cowboys know run defense is weak link, struggle to find fix

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas coach Mike McCarthy keeps telling his staff he would attack the run defense if he had to set up a game plan against the Cowboys. The opponents keep proving him right. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers scored most of their points with the passing game in a 31-28 overtime victory over Dallas on Sunday. But the running game fueled everything. The Packers had 207 yards rushing, which means the Cowboys have allowed at least 200 yards on the ground in consecutive game

  • Chiefs WR Smith-Schuster placed in concussion protocol

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out for the rest of Kansas City's game against the Jaguars on Sunday after a scary hit by Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco left him in the concussion protocol. Smith-Schuster was coming across the middle to catch a pass from Patrick Mahomes when Cisco hit him high, drawing flags from the officials. Smith-Schuster was left motionless on the turf with his hands momentarily frozen in a scene reminiscent of the concussion sust

  • Canada crushes Panama 112-71 in FIBA World Cup qualifying

    EDMONTON — The Panamanian national team came to Edmonton with no illusions of grandeur. The players knew they were likely going to be on the losing end of their FIBA World Cup qualifying match against Canada. They knew they were going to likely lose by a lot. But, even though they knew they were overmatched, they were still in awe over how clinical and how ruthless the Canadian team actually was. Canada remained the only undefeated team in Americas zone FIBA World Cup qualifying, beating Panama

  • Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans

  • Parise scores in OT as Islanders beat Blue Jackets 4-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise scored 39 seconds into in overtime to give the New York Islanders a 4-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night. Brock Nelson scored twice and Scott Mayfield had a goal and an assist to help the Islanders get their third win in four games and eighth in the last 10. Sebastian Aho had two assists and Ilya Sorokin made 26 saves. In the extra period, Parise rifled a high shot past Korpisalo for his fifth goal of the season and the 413th of his career, sending

  • Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had

  • With a 7-2 record, the Giants are closing in on the playoffs

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants coach Brian Daboll was happy after Sunday's win over the Houston Texans. It would be easy to assume being 7-2 and having the Giants in position for the franchise's first playoff appearance since the 2016 season made Daboll happy. It really wasn't. He had a smile on his face because his daughter, Avery, had asked her father for a win for her birthday. The team delivered, and Dad probably will get her a game ball or something. Daboll laughed when asked

  • Sharks rally from two down in third, beat Wild 3-2 in SO

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alexander Barabanov scored in the fifth round of the shootout and San Jose rallied to beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 Sunday, giving the Sharks consecutive wins for the first time this season. Steven Lorentz and Nico Sturm scored in regulation and James Reimer made 28 saves for San Jose, which was coming off a 5-4 win at Dallas on Friday night. Tied at 1 after four shooters apiece, Barbanov's wrist shot from low in the left circle beat Filip Gustavsson between the pads. Nick B

  • NHL suspends Capitals' Aube-Kubel 3 games for illegal check

    NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel has been suspended for three games by the NHL for an illegal check to the head of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Cal Foote. The league announced the penalty on Saturday. Under the NHL's collective bargaining agreement with its players, Aube-Kubel will forfeit $16,216.23, based on his average annual salary. Aube-Kubel was ejected and assessed a match penalty for the hit on Foote at 1:52 of the second period during Washington's 5-1 vic