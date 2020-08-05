NI Holdings, Inc. Files Results for Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

FARGO, N.D., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NODK) today reported its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020.



The Company reported a 25.9 percent increase in net earned premiums for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to 2019. The Company reported net income attributable to NI Holdings of $18,733 compared to $2,478 a year ago. The total equity for NI Holdings stood at $324,723 as of June 30, 2020.

NI Holdings Q2 2020 key financial details:

Dollars in thousands, except earnings per share (unaudited)

6M 2020 6M 2019 Change Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Change Net income attributable to NI Holdings $15,146 $16,251 -6.8% $18,733 $2,478 +656.0% Direct written premiums (1) $175,731 $158,896 +10.6% $112,759 $103,243 +9.2% Net earned premiums $140,778 $115,620 +21.8% $82,006 $65,114 +25.9% Loss and LAE ratio (2) 58.8% 64.4% -5.6 pts 63.9% 74.0% -10.1 pts Expense ratio (3) 28.3% 29.1% -0.8 pts 23.9% 26.0% -2.1 pts Combined ratio (4) 87.1% 93.5% -6.4 pts 87.8% 100.0% -12.2 pts Return on average equity 9.7% 11.5% -1.8 pts 24.2% 3.4% +20.8 pts Basic earnings per share $0.69 $0.73 -$0.04 $0.86 $0.11 +$0.75 Shareholders’ equity $324,723 $297,314 +9.2% (1) Direct written premiums is a non-GAAP financial measure, representing the amount of insurance premiums purchased by policyholders during the period. (2) Loss and LAE ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. It equals losses and loss adjustment expenses, divided by net premiums earned. (3) Expense ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. It equals amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs and other underwriting and general expenses, divided by net premiums earned. (4) Combined ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. It equals losses and loss adjustment expenses, amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs, and other underwriting and general expenses, divided by net premiums earned.













































Second quarter highlights included:

Net income of $18,733 versus net income of $2,478 for the prior year. Underwriting gain of $10,017 versus underwriting loss of $19 for the prior year.

Reported combined ratio of 87.8% for the quarter.

Growth in direct written premiums of 9.2% due to the addition of the Westminster commercial business.

After-tax benefit of $8,553 in net unrealized gain in our equity securities portfolio versus a $1,056 increase for the prior year. Earnings per share impact of +$0.40.

After-tax increase of $8,982 in shareholders’ equity due to net unrealized gain in our fixed income securities portfolio.

“The first six months of 2020 have produced excellent financial results”, said Michael J. Alexander, President and CEO. “Our 87.1% combined ratio is 6 points better than 2019. The private passenger and non-standard automobile lines of business have seen significant improvement as a result of fewer miles being driven and a reduced frequency of losses due in part to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The home and farm lines have also experienced improved results primarily as a result of fewer weather-related losses when compared to 2019.”

“Growth in our direct written premiums for the first six months is primarily the result of the addition of the Westminster book of business. Premium writings for the non-standard auto book have decreased as cancellations have outpaced new business writings in this segment. Private passenger auto, homeowners, and farmowners have remained relatively flat for the first half of 2020.”

“Our commercial segment is now mostly comprised of the Westminster commercial book of business. While the Nodak commercial premium now makes up less than 10% of the total commercial segment, it generally ran a very low combined ratio but was subject to large swings due to severity and weather-related losses. With the addition of Westminster, we anticipate more consistent combined ratios but these will likely run somewhat higher than our Nodak-only combined ratios. Westminster is still experiencing some impact of the COVID-19 pandemic through state mandates relating to policy cancellation for non-payment of premiums and the requirement to offer premium payment plans. While many states have now let these mandates expire, there are still some that continue to require these offerings.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic and related economic implications initially impacted our first quarter results primarily through the fair values of our equity securities portfolio. During the second quarter, those fair values experienced a significant gain. While not back to year-end levels, our losses have been mostly offset with the gains. The first quarter decline in net unrealized gains in our equity portfolio was $15,934 pre-tax, and the second quarter increase in net unrealized gains was $10,827 pre-tax. We believe that the market will continue to be volatile, and that the amount and timing of any additional recovery in our equities portfolio due to the economic recovery is uncertain and will not be known for quite some time.”

“COVID-19 has impacted our businesses this year. We have experienced less sales activity, particularly in our non-standard auto segment. The frequency of auto claims decreased in the second quarter as people drove less, although we believe that frequency will return to historical levels as people are beginning to return to normal driving habits. The overall impact of COVID-19 on the auto insurance industry in our markets will continue to develop over time.”

Shareholders’ equity increased $14,920 from December 31, 2019 to June 30, 2020. This increase was primarily due to a consolidated net income of $15,212 and an increase in our accumulated other comprehensive income from our fixed income portfolio. The Company repurchased 396,334 shares of common stock for $5,280 during the quarter, and 519,598 shares for $6,783 year-to-date.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will not hold an earnings conference call for second quarter 2020. Our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC is available on the Company’s website at http://www.niholdingsinc.com . Our latest Financial Supplement is also available on the Company’s website.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Story continues