NI 'full of confidence' for Bulgaria game - McNair

Paddy McNair celebrates scoring the opening goal against Luxembourg on Thursday [PACEMAKER]

Northern Ireland defender Paddy McNair says the team is determined to follow up their winning start in the Nations League with another good display against Bulgaria.

McNair, who can also play in midfield, scored in Thursday night's 2-0 victory over Luxembourg at Windsor Park.

Michael O'Neill's side now travel to take on Bulgaria in Sunday evening's encounter in Plovdiv.

"It was a perfect night against Luxembourg and it was important to get the campaign off to a good start - we got a clean sheet and a very good three points," said the 29-year-old.

"Away matches are always harder but I think the group is full of confidence and hopefully we can come out with three points."

Northern Ireland are the early pacesetters in League C Group 3 after a goalless draw between Belarus and Bulgaria three days ago.

Bulgaria beat Northern Ireland 2-1 at home in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers after a stalemate in Belfast.

"At home we dominated but we didn't take our chances in the first half," added McNair.

"We couldn't get the ball in the back of the net so it's mostly more of the same but this time we take our chances."

Former Manchester United and Middlesbrough player McNair signed for San Diego FC in the summer and he will join the MLS side when a loan spell at West Brom finishes at the end of the year.

McNair is one of only three players remaining in the squad to have featured at the Euro 2016 finals and his passion for Northern Ireland remains strong as more young players come into the set-up.

"I try to speak to the younger players when I can but we have some very good young players and they know what they are doing.

"I've always had a lot of drive playing for Northern Ireland - I absolutely love it and I'm looking forward to getting out on that pitch on Sunday."