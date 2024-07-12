NI seal Euro 2025 play-off with win over Malta

Northern Ireland booked their place in the Euro 2025 play-offs with a 2-0 victory over Malta at the Centenary Stadium.

An early own goal from Emma Lipman gave Tanya Oxtoby's side the lead in an entertaining first half.

Kerry Beattie provided the highlight of an otherwise drab second half with an 80th-minute goal that sealed victory.

They will discover their opponents for the first round of the play-offs when the draw is made on 19 July.

Frantic start in Ta' Qali heat

Oxtoby made four changes to the side narrowly beaten by Portugal at Mourneview Park last month in what was arguably the finest performance of her reign to date.

In-form forwards Casey Howe and Beattie were among those who started, in place of the experienced Lauren Wade and Simone Magill.

Northern Ireland looked to get off to a fast start as they did in the Portugal game, but it was Malta who began on the front foot in the searing heat in Ta' Qali.

They had an early chance to take the lead after just two minutes as Rachel Dugdale surrendered possession in a dangerous area. Maria Farrugi took advantage, striding forward before finding Haley Bugeja, whose low effort rebounded off the far post.

Kailey Willis then had a shot easily stopped by Jackie Burns, who was called into action again soon after to tip a towering header from the forward over the crossbar.

The breakthrough came against the run of play on nine minutes with Lipman attempting a routine back-pass to goalkeeper Patricia Ebejer. The defender misjudged the weight on the pass and it flew past Ebejer and nestled in the bottom corner.

After a lull, the game burst back into life on 36 minutes as Ebejer produced a fine point-blank save to deny Dugdale's header from Keri Halliday's pinpoint cross.

A scramble in the box ensued, with both Dugdale and Nadene Caldwell trying to prod the ball home. Northern Ireland managed to recycle possession with another deep delivery falling to Rebecca Holloway at the back post, but she headed wide.

Beattie header lights up drab second half

It was a much quieter opening to the second half, with Northern Ireland forced to be patient in their quest to add to their lead.

They had to wait until the 52nd minute to fashion another half-chance, with Halliday firing low into the arms of Ebejer after good link-up play with Beattie.

Oxtoby's side remained composed and Beattie duly took her chance when the opportunity arrived on 79 minutes after nice build-up play. She glanced home a close-range header from a superb delivery from Rebecca McKenna.

Northern Ireland's attentions will now turn to their final qualifier at home to Bosnia & Herzegovina at Windsor Park on Tuesday.

A win in that game would guarantee they finish second in the group behind Portugal and it could mean they go into the play-off draw as a seeded team.