NHS worker wins £1m shortly before getting cancer all-clear

Josh Payne, PA
·5 min read

An NHS worker won a “surreal” £1 million lottery jackpot shortly before receiving the all-clear from her breast cancer treatment.

Maxine Lloyd told the PA news agency she thought a phone notification she received during her first batch of radiography treatment was a message from her partner – but it was actually a message from her bank to say the winnings had been transferred into her account.

The 50-year-old said she was keeping an eye on her fiance, Wayne Tilbury, who had recently collapsed with a chest infection, at 1.30am when she decided to “have a flutter” on the National Lottery’s £30 million Mega Cash Showdown Instant Win game.

In the space of two weeks, Mr Tilbury, a 57-year-old builder, was taken to A&E with the chest infection, Ms Lloyd rang the bell to mark the successful ending of her cancer treatment, and the couple won £1 million.

“I feel really lucky,” Ms Lloyd said.

“I’m here, I’m alive, and we’ve just had a bit of a cherry on the top of the cake really.”

Lottery winner
Maxine Lloyd and her fiance, Wayne Tilbury, celebrate her £1m lottery win at Barton Hall Hotel in Kettering (Jacob King/PA)

The occupational therapist, from Kettering, Northamptonshire, said she decided to go public with her win to urge people in a similar position to call their GP.

She told PA her first purchase was an iWatch but the couple have already looked at buying a house – with one they had been desperate to get appearing on the market on the day they won the jackpot.

Explaining her reasons for going public with the win, she said: “We didn’t want to go public initially.

“But I’m really passionate that if one woman, or man, goes and just checks their skin or their breast… if there’s anything different, let the specialist tell you that – which is what they did to me.”

Lottery winner
Lottery winners Maxine Lloyd and Wayne Tilbury are hoping to buy a new house

Ms Lloyd was told her primary cancer had been successfully removed on Christmas Eve last year but specialists recommended undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy to reduce the risk of the cancer returning.

“I finished my chemotherapy and then a few weeks later started the two weeks of radiotherapy and I was literally on the table having my radiotherapy and my bag was in the corner of the room.

“My phone pinged and I thought it would just be Wayne checking I’m all right, because he’s not allowed in with me.

“When I got up and went out of the room, I looked and it was the bank notification telling me there was £1 million in my bank.

“The timing – everything has just been surreal with the timing.”

Now she has had the all-clear from cancer, Ms Lloyd said she wants to “give something back” for the treatment she received.

“Life’s been a little bit mad and there’s lots of little things that I think will help – small things like… breast cancer gowns.

“I just want to give something back.”

Lottery winner
Maxine Lloyd said her German Shepherd, Rosco, had been like a therapy dog to her during her cancer treatment (Jacob King/PA)

As well as family and friends helping her throughout her treatment, Ms Lloyd said her two-year-old German Shepherd, Rosco, had been like a therapy dog to her and “dragged” her out for walks.

She told PA: “Rosco has been by my side – he senses it.

“He’s been like a therapy dog – he’s just been there.”

Asked if he will be treated now they have won the money, Mr Tilbury said: “We did think about another Rosco.”

Ms Lloyd added: “I said, can he have a girlfriend now?”

Speaking about the moment she won the jackpot, she said: “Wayne wasn’t very well and I was still keeping my eye on him – and while I was keeping my eye on him I was a bit bored – one o’clock in the morning bored.

“So I thought I’d have a flutter. I went on to the Instant Win games, put £20 in the account and played a £5 game.

“It was a game of three parts with two mystery numbers and on the second part it came up with two numbers and revealed £1 million and I just sort of carried on playing because I didn’t quite get it.

“I didn’t process it – I finished the game and it said ‘Congratulations, phone this number’, but I thought ‘I can’t, it’s one in the morning’.

“I went to wake Wayne up and said ‘Wayne, we’ve won £1 million’.

“He literally stirred and went ‘Well, you can’t do anything about it now so go back to sleep’.

“So I had to wait all night until he woke up.”

Lottery winner
Maxine Lloyd’s lottery win became a double celebration when she received the all-clear for breast cancer a few days later (Jacob King/PA)

Speaking about their reaction when the win was confirmed, Ms Lloyd said: “I think I just went and made Wayne a cup of tea.

“I don’t think we processed it, to be honest.”

“I don’t know whether we have now, actually,” Mr Tilbury added.

Ms Lloyd continued: “It’s surreal, but it’s really exciting.

“We’d been looking at houses and homes before all of this, and we found one we really liked as one to look at – and it strangely came on the market on the day we won.

“So we went and viewed it, and I think that made it real.

“We also wanted to treat the children, and being able to do that, that made us smile and absorb it a bit.

“We were really lucky in life before – we have an amazing family and friends.

“I think the term I used before was we were rich in life before this, really lucky.”

After her win, Ms Lloyd said she decided to play again and won another £5.

“I was in shock and Wayne went back to sleep, but I still had £15 left out of the £20 so I went back on and thought ‘Oh, I’ll play another one’ and I won £5.

“I thought ‘I’ve got to stop now… I’ll just call them in the morning’.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • This iconic Florida restaurant with a cow theme has closed after a fire. ‘A sad day’

    They will rebuild, and people will come (and eat) again.

  • Trump says FBI searched estate in major escalation of probe

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI searched Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said Monday, a move that represents a dramatic and unprecedented escalation of law enforcement scrutiny of the former president. Trump, disclosing the search in a lengthy statement, asserted that agents had opened up a safe at his home and described their work as an “unannounced raid”

  • Olivia Newton-John Dead at 73, 30 Years After Initial Breast Cancer Diagnosis

    Olivia Newton-John is dead at 73 from breast cancer. She shared in the past that her initial mammogram didn’t find cancer, which she battled since 1992.

  • Record rain in S. Korea triggers fatal floods in Seoul

    STORY: Record rainfall has killed at least eight people in and around the South Korean capital, Seoul, according to authorities on Tuesday (August 9). Torrential rain has knocked out power lines, caused landslides and submerged roads and subways across the capital and in a neighboring province.In Seoul’s glitzy Gangnam district, buildings flooded and vehicles have been submerged, leaving many stranded.Such as 31-year-old office worker Lim Na-kyung who slept in a Pilates studio overnight. “I couldn't believe that I was trapped in building with 40 other people in the middle of Gangnam district due to floods. It reminds me of Titanic. I was so scared. My two little sons were waiting at home, so I wanted to go back home which was only 10 minutes away, but I couldn't possibly move. The situation was unbelievable. I've finally begun to feel the impact of climate change, all these kinds of situations were caused by it."Official data shows at least 765 facilities have been damaged, while around 52 highways and roads have been blocked.&nbsp;Hundreds have also been evacuated from their homes.Visiting a flood-hit area of Seoul on Tuesday, President Yoon Suk-yeol blamed climate change. “The intensive heavy rain that broke the record for hourly precipitation in Korea's meteorological history, is believed to be due to abnormal weather conditions caused by climate change. The government should review the current disaster management system from scratch, taking into account these abnormal weather conditions caused by climate change."More heavy rain is forecast and is expected to continue until at least Wednesday. Although South Korea often experiences heavy rain during the summer, according to Korea’s Meteorological Administration, it's the worst rainfall in decades.

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Reports: Blue Jays signing veteran outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr.

    Jackie Bradley Jr. is staying in the AL East.

  • Serena Williams says she is ready to retire sometime after U.S. Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," Williams wrote. She said she wasn't sure she'd be abl

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Bruins bring back captain Bergeron -- and David Krejci, too

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins are getting the gang back together, signing captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci — two members of their 2011 Stanley Cup championship team — to one-year deals on Monday. Almost three months after he left the ice without any certainty that he would return, Bergeron signed a one-year deal with the Bruins. A few hours later, the team announced that Krejci, who played last season in his native Czechia, will also be back in 2022-23. Bergeron got a $2.5 million dea

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Two goals from a local boy and another two made in Italy. Toronto FC put on a show Saturday. Sure there were some rough spots and a nervy ending but Toronto's 4-3 win in Nashville ended a 19-game winless stretch on the road while showing its newly revamped side is headed in the right direction. "A really important win. … A lot of big positives," said coach Bob Bradley. Jonathan Osorio, a product of Brampton, Ont., scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne ad

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Multiple Gold Cup & Saucer winner shaken up in Saturday crash at Red Shores

    A four-time Gold Cup & Saucer winner ended up in the hospital this weekend following a scary harness racing crash at Charlottetown's Red Shores Race Track & Casino. New Brunswick native Gilles Barrieau, driving Island Beach Boy, was thrown backwards while he was fending off a late challenge in the 12th race of Saturday's card. He was then run over by the horse that was right behind him. "[Island Beach Boy] was sent to the front, and as they reached the 3/4 pole near the end of the race, there wa