NHS worker releases song about racially aggravated hit-and-run attack

An NHS worker who was seriously injured in a racially aggravated incident has told how he recorded a piece of music detailing his ordeal just days later.

The 21-year-old, who wishes only to be referred to as K or his stage name Kdogg, was attacked as he walked to a bus stop after finishing work at Southmead Hospital in Bristol on July 22.

He was struck by a car and suffered serious injuries including a broken leg, nose and cheekbone – leaving him unable to walk or stand up and requiring three operations.

View photos The attack took place in Monks Park Avenue in Bristol (Claire Hayhurst/PA) More

Just five days later, K wrote a track entitled Soon I’ll Be Just Fine to describe what had happened and his determination to recover.

Adjustments were made to a local recording studio to allow K, who still could not walk or stand at that point, to record the track.

“I’m healing and getting better day by day and trying to take each day as it comes,” he said on Wednesday.

“I’m trying to do something productive every day because obviously we don’t know what the future holds and I want to leave some kind of legacy.

“So I just want to keep on pushing. I’m glad that I’m here and doing this.

“I’m trying to turn a negative situation into a positive situation.”

In the track, which lasts for two minutes 24 seconds, K describes how he was walking on the pavement when he was attacked.

The keen footballer tells how he suffered broken bones and was left for dead by those responsible.

Microphones were adjusted in the recording studio to enable K to sit down while performing the track, which is being released on Thursday.

“Even though I was in a huge amount of pain, I was just determined to go and record this song,” he said.

“It was really tough, it wasn’t easy at all.

“It’s really important to me that people hear it to spread awareness because these people are still out there and I don’t want this to happen to anyone else.

“It’s just to tell people that the streets aren’t really that safe until these people are caught.

“It’s also to show that someone can go through a situation like this and come back from it.”

View photos Protesters marched in Bristol in support of K on August 2 (Claire Hayhurst/PA) More

K thanked colleagues in the NHS as well as his family and the charity Stand Against Racism & Inequality (Sari), which is supporting them.

Since the incident, he has received cards and letters from well-wishers from around the world which have helped him “push forward” with his recovery.

Story continues