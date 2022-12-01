NHS ‘war rooms’ to fight winter health service crisis amid nurses’ strike threat

NHS (PA Wire)

NHS chiefs have set up “war rooms” to deal with the winter health service crisis which threatens to be worsened by strikes by nurses and ambulance crews.

Dr Vin Diwakar, medical director for secondary care for NHS England, stressed that these new “air traffic control” centres would be fed “real time” data on bottlenecks in the health service.

In worrying comments, he said that hospitals in England were now “full”, with 13,000 patients currently fit for medical discharge but unable to leave wards due to other pressures such as the social care crisis.

He told Sky News: “Nineteen out of 20 beds are full at any one time.

“If a hospital is full, you can’t transfer patients from the emergency department who need admission.

“If the emergency department is full and over-crowded you can’t transfer patients from ambulances into the hospital.

“That means that there are delays in ambulances.”

He added: “That is why today we are announcing that every part of England now has a war room or air traffic control centre.

Staff will be able to see “real time” data on where ambulance queues are building up, waiting times, bed occupancy and staffing levels.

The “war rooms” will be run by senior clinicians and managers so decisions can be made to divert ambulances or organise “mutual aid” between hospitals, and more support for staff.