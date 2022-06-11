NHS trust gives competing companies higher marks if they use Stonewall ideology, claims whistleblower

Official tender documents from Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust have been leaked to The Telegraph - Geoff Pugh for The Telegraph/Geoff Pugh for The Telegraph

A major NHS trust is awarding companies vying for healthcare contracts higher marks if they adopt Stonewall’s transgender ideology, a whistleblower has claimed.

Official tender documents from Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust have been leaked to The Telegraph detailing the questions that firms are asked when applying to deliver stoma services at the London trust’s hospitals.

A stoma is the opening made in the stomach during a colostomy or ileostomy operation, a vital procedure for some cancer patients.

The taxpayer contract, understood to run into millions of pounds and from the internal NHS tender website, marks bidders on a scale of zero to four on their responses to 35 questions.

Five of these are titled “Stonewall UK Workplace Equality Index”, asking about the “diversity and inclusion strategies” supported by the controversial lobby group, which the Department of Health and Social Care cut ties with last year amid a storm of criticism from ministers.

Removing gendered language

A Telegraph investigation found last year that Stonewall urged employers to remove gendered language such as “mother” through the equality index, which audits organisations’ diversity policies and ranks them in a public league table.

Patient groups, clinicians and Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, have raised concern about the impact of the NHS's ties with the charity given its support for self-identified gender on single-sex wards and its public backing of disputed puberty blocker treatments for youths.

The first Stonewall question on the NHS contract asks bidders: “Are you a member of the Stonewall UK Workplace Equality Index?”

Depending on their answer, bidders are given a zero for “failure to understand” alongside “no confidence that the requirements will be delivered”, through to the highest rating of four for “high degree of confidence that the potential provider’s proposal will meet the requirements”.

Stonewall questions on the NHS contract are given an equal weighting to most of the vital health questions listed alongside it, documents show, including risk assessments, training, patient satisfaction, prompt treatment, cost-effectiveness, and length of hospital stay.

Story continues

Last night, the NHS trust was accused of putting patients’ health at risk through “political posturing” and “virtue signalling”.

The contract falls under the Guys and St Thomas NHS trust (GST) procurement group, leading the whistleblower to fear it is a standard template being used in other London trusts. The NHS could not confirm this either way.

Another of the four Stonewall questions ask stoma contract bidders: “Do you have a policy that explicitly bans discrimination, bullying and harassment based on sexual orientation or gender identity?”

The others ask “Do you monitor incidents of bullying and harassment based on sexual orientation or gender identity?... Do you have a transitioning at work policy?...Do you have a diversity and inclusion strategy?”

Harry Miller, founder of Fair Cop, the campaign group calling for impartiality in public services that the whistleblower first approached, said: “Service providers must be judged on the ability to provide a service not on their allegiance to a political lobby group.”

“This political posturing by the NHS is becoming a serious threat to health,” Mr Miller, a former police constable, added.

The whistleblower, who wished to stay anonymous, said: "The outcome of this is the NHS might accept a tender from a company offering an inferior product or a higher price based on Stonewall membership.

“To put it another way the NHS is willing to compromise on patient care to promote Stonewall. It is worth pointing out these are very large and important contracts worth multiple millions of pounds over many years for winning companies.

“I would like to find a way to draw this to people's attention and hopefully return the NHS to putting people's health ahead of virtue signalling and political campaigning.

“Currently a publicly funded service is pressuring private companies to give money to an extremist far left misogynistic campaign group.”

Stonewall has come under fire of late for lobbying employers to overhaul diversity policies in favour of trans people, such as through gender-neutral language and pronouns, which some gay and women’s rights groups feel is devaluing the concept of binary biological sex.

While ministers and many public bodies have quit the charity’s diversity schemes, six NHS bodies feature in Stonewall’s “top 100 employers” list this year, including NHS England at 58. The Telegraph previously found the charity can ask for radical trans policies to earn a spot.

Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust manages Lewisham Hospital and Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Greenwich, in the south-east of the capital.

A spokesman for Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust said: “Under national guidance, NHS trusts are required to apply 10 per cent social value weighting for tenders.

"This includes environmental, economic and social issues and is one of a number of things we consider when procuring services."

The spokesman added: "These particular questions" are not a standard tender framework for two other trusts it supports. NHS London did not know whether the questions are used in other London trusts.