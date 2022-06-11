NHS trust gives competing companies higher marks if they use Stonewall ideology, claims whistleblower

Ewan Somerville
·4 min read
Official tender documents from Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust have been leaked to The Telegraph - Geoff Pugh for The Telegraph/Geoff Pugh for The Telegraph
Official tender documents from Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust have been leaked to The Telegraph - Geoff Pugh for The Telegraph/Geoff Pugh for The Telegraph

A major NHS trust is awarding companies vying for healthcare contracts higher marks if they adopt Stonewall’s transgender ideology, a whistleblower has claimed.

Official tender documents from Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust have been leaked to The Telegraph detailing the questions that firms are asked when applying to deliver stoma services at the London trust’s hospitals.

A stoma is the opening made in the stomach during a colostomy or ileostomy operation, a vital procedure for some cancer patients.

The taxpayer contract, understood to run into millions of pounds and from the internal NHS tender website, marks bidders on a scale of zero to four on their responses to 35 questions.

Five of these are titled “Stonewall UK Workplace Equality Index”, asking about the “diversity and inclusion strategies” supported by the controversial lobby group, which the Department of Health and Social Care cut ties with last year amid a storm of criticism from ministers.

Removing gendered language

A Telegraph investigation found last year that Stonewall urged employers to remove gendered language such as “mother” through the equality index, which audits organisations’ diversity policies and ranks them in a public league table.

Patient groups, clinicians and Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, have raised concern about the impact of the NHS's ties with the charity given its support for self-identified gender on single-sex wards and its public backing of disputed puberty blocker treatments for youths.

The first Stonewall question on the NHS contract asks bidders: “Are you a member of the Stonewall UK Workplace Equality Index?”

Depending on their answer, bidders are given a zero for “failure to understand” alongside “no confidence that the requirements will be delivered”, through to the highest rating of four for “high degree of confidence that the potential provider’s proposal will meet the requirements”.

Stonewall questions on the NHS contract are given an equal weighting to most of the vital health questions listed alongside it, documents show, including risk assessments, training, patient satisfaction, prompt treatment, cost-effectiveness, and length of hospital stay.

Last night, the NHS trust was accused of putting patients’ health at risk through “political posturing” and “virtue signalling”.

The contract falls under the Guys and St Thomas NHS trust (GST) procurement group, leading the whistleblower to fear it is a standard template being used in other London trusts. The NHS could not confirm this either way.

Another of the four Stonewall questions ask stoma contract bidders: “Do you have a policy that explicitly bans discrimination, bullying and harassment based on sexual orientation or gender identity?”

The others ask “Do you monitor incidents of bullying and harassment based on sexual orientation or gender identity?... Do you have a transitioning at work policy?...Do you have a diversity and inclusion strategy?”

Harry Miller, founder of Fair Cop, the campaign group calling for impartiality in public services that the whistleblower first approached, said: “Service providers must be judged on the ability to provide a service not on their allegiance to a political lobby group.”

“This political posturing by the NHS is becoming a serious threat to health,” Mr Miller, a former police constable, added.

The whistleblower, who wished to stay anonymous, said: "The outcome of this is the NHS might accept a tender from a company offering an inferior product or a higher price based on Stonewall membership.

“To put it another way the NHS is willing to compromise on patient care to promote Stonewall. It is worth pointing out these are very large and important contracts worth multiple millions of pounds over many years for winning companies.

“I would like to find a way to draw this to people's attention and hopefully return the NHS to putting people's health ahead of virtue signalling and political campaigning.

“Currently a publicly funded service is pressuring private companies to give money to an extremist far left misogynistic campaign group.”

Stonewall has come under fire of late for lobbying employers to overhaul diversity policies in favour of trans people, such as through gender-neutral language and pronouns, which some gay and women’s rights groups feel is devaluing the concept of binary biological sex.

While ministers and many public bodies have quit the charity’s diversity schemes, six NHS bodies feature in Stonewall’s “top 100 employers” list this year, including NHS England at 58. The Telegraph previously found the charity can ask for radical trans policies to earn a spot.

Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust manages Lewisham Hospital and Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Greenwich, in the south-east of the capital.

A spokesman for Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust said: “Under national guidance, NHS trusts are required to apply 10 per cent social value weighting for tenders.

"This includes environmental, economic and social issues and is one of a number of things we consider when procuring services."

The spokesman added: "These particular questions" are not a standard tender framework for two other trusts it supports. NHS London did not know whether the questions are used in other London trusts.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Judge rules domestic violence case against Ukiah police chief can go to trial

    A Mendocino County Superior Court judge has ruled that the Ukiah police chief and the county must stand trial in a domestic abuse case brought by the chief's former fiancee.

  • Antisemitic graffiti found near York University raises concerns

    Police are investigating after antisemitic graffiti was found near York University. As Kayla McLean reports, the incident is being investigated in consultation with the hate crimes unit.

  • Angels fire manager Joe Maddon amid 12-game losing streak

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday with the team mired in a 12-game losing streak. Third base coach Phil Nevin will be the Angels' interim manager when they host Boston on Tuesday night. Maddon went 130-148 with the Angels, who hired him before the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season. Maddon spent three decades of his career as a player and coach for the Angels before going on to an impressive managerial career in Tampa Bay and with the Chicago Cubs,

  • Draisaitl deserves all the praise for valiant playoff fight

    Leon Draisaitl again proved he is amongst the game's elite by playing through injury at such a high level despite Edmonton's playoff disappointment.&nbsp;

  • 'He is my son': Julian Champagnie on big brother Justin Champagnie

    NBA prospect Julian Champagnie breaks down what he's been asked to do in workouts with NBA teams, growing up with Justin Champagnie and how they've helped each other excel in basketball.

  • Adams gets starting quarterback job in Montreal, with Harris standing by

    MONTREAL — After a pre-season rife with uncertainty, the Montreal Alouettes finally have their man to start under centre this upcoming CFL season. Head coach Khari Jones chose Vernon Adams Jr., over Trevor Harris as his starting quarterback heading into Montreal's season opener Thursday at Calgary. "(Adams is) our starting quarterback, he had a really outstanding training camp," Jones said. "We really liked what we saw from him, he and Trevor both. They both played really well and we feel good w

  • Why the Raptors travel across the world to meet NBA prospects

    The assistant GM/VP of player personnel for the Raptors discusses why Toronto isn't shy to travel anywhere in the world to meet NBA prospects and how that impacts its drafting process.

  • Canada dumps Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal at world women's U18 hockey championship

    MADISON, Wis. — Canada defeated Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal play Friday at the under-18 women's world hockey championship. Seven different players scored for Canada and Sarah MacEachern had three assists at LeBahn Ice Arena. “I really liked our team’s energy," said Canadian assistant coach Vicky Sunohara. "They were excited to play." Madison Chantler scored 52 seconds into the game and McKenna van Gelder made it 2-0 midway through the period. Alyssa Regalado, Karel Prefontaine, Ava Murphy, Jord

  • Canadiens hire Olympic hero Marie-Philip Poulin as player development consultant.

    MONTREAL — Canadian Olympian Marie-Philip Poulin has scored a front-office position with the Montreal Canadiens. The National Hockey League club announced Tuesday that Poulin, a four-time Olympic medallist with Canada's national women's hockey team, is joining the team as a part-time player development consultant. "Marie-Philip is one of the best players on the planet and she has won at the highest level, which will be very beneficial for our players," Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes said

  • Blue Jays president asks for end of program that shuts down street near Rogers Centre

    TORONTO — Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro is asking the City of Toronto to end a program that closes a busy roadway near Rogers Centre on weekends to allow for pedestrian traffic. In an open letter to the city, Shapiro says the ActiveTO program, which was started in 2020 to give people more space to get outside during the COVID-19 pandemic, impacts baseball fans trying to get to Rogers Centre for weekend games. The program includes several Toronto streets, including Lakeshore West, which runs j

  • Benches clear in 9th as Mariners beat Astros

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mariners manager Scott Servias was ejected for his role in a benches-clearing scuffle in the ninth inning of Seattle's 7-4 win over the Houston Astros on Monday night, a game in which Cal Raleigh had a career-high four RBIs and Julio Rodriguez hit a late two-run shot. With two outs in the ninth, Houston's Héctor Neris plunked Ty France in the back. Players and coaches on both sides began chirping at each other, and Servais led the way as Seattle's bench emptied to confront the Ast

  • Will the Lightning and Rangers keep us guessing?

    After dropping the first two games at Madison Square Garden, the Tampa Bay Lightning found a way past goaltender Igor Shesterkin to even up the series on home ice.

  • RBC Canadian Open: 5 Things To Know

    TORONTO — The RBC Canadian Open tees off at St. George's Golf and Country Club on Thursday morning. It's the first time the men's national golf championship has been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are five thing to know about the tournament: REPPING THE MAPLE LEAF — There are 20 Canadians in the field, more than any other PGA Tour event, increasing the likelihood of a Canadian winning the national championship for the first time since Pat Fletcher did it in 1954. Canadian gol

  • Canada's men's team drops Volleyball Nations League opener to Germany

    The Canadian men's indoor volleyball team dropped its FIVB Volleyball Nations League opener 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 30-28) to Germany on Tuesday in Ottawa. Stephen Timothy Maar had 18 points to lead Canada. Nicholas Hoag added 12. Christian Fromm scored 18 to lead Germany. In other Tuesday results, Serbia defeated Bulgaria 3-1, Iran downed China 3-1 and the U.S. defeated Slovenia 3-0. Canada returns to action on Friday when it will take on France at 7.30 p.m. ET. All action can be streamed on CBC.ca,

  • Canada's Mitton 3rd in women's shot put at Continental Tour meet in the Netherlands

    Canadian record holder Sarah Mitton continued a string of strong shot put performances on Monday at the FBK Games in Hengelo, Netherlands. Mitton threw a best of 19.24 metres in six attempts to place third of nine competitors at the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold event. American Chase Ealey, who ranks fourth in the world, was victorious in a personal-best 19.98, raising her season world-leading mark from 19.76 last month. World No. 1 Auriol Dongmo of Portugal was tied with Mitton through

  • Reports: Blue Jays calling up top prospect Gabriel Moreno

    The Blue Jays are giving their top prospect a shot in the majors.

  • Caleb Houstan helped Scottie Barnes acclimate to Toronto

    Canadian prospect Caleb Houstan details his history with Scottie Barnes, how he would fit with the Raptors' vision and what he's learned about NBA draft workouts over the past few weeks.

  • Stamkos: Experience allows Lightning to ride waves of emotion

    Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos believes the experience his team carries allows it to revel and perform in tight-game scenarios, including Game 5 against New York, when the Lightning scored two late goals to take a 3-2 series lead.

  • After busy off-season, new-look Redblacks ready to move on from dismal 3-11 campaign

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks believe significant moves made by first-year general manager Shawn Burke, and the integration of new players into the team atmosphere, will help the team improve on its ugly 3-11 record from last year. Redblacks head coach Paul LaPolice said team-building was a key factor throughout training camp with a number of new faces joining the team. "We did a lot of team-building stuff over the course of training camp to make sure these guys .. jelled with the new crew," LaP

  • Veteran running back Harris keen on new beginning with Toronto Argonauts

    TORONTO — Different city, different team, same approach for Andrew Harris. The all-time leading Canadian rusher in CFL history is set to begin his 12th season, but first with the Toronto Argonauts. Harris, 35, signed with the Double Blue as a free agent in February after being unable to agree on an extension with his hometown Winnipeg Blue Bombers, the team he helped win consecutive Grey Cup titles in 2019 and '21. Harris was openly disappointed about his split from Winnipeg, saying he felt unwa